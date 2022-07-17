Kourtney Kardashian's epic birthday cake for daughter Penelope is mind-blowing Did someone say sprinkles?

Can you believe Kourtney Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope is ten years old? It feels like yesterday the Kardashian sisters were getting ready to welcome Kourt's first daughter on KUWTK in 2012.

Marking Penelope's milestone birthday, Kourtney pulled out all the stops for her daughter's special day - and her jaw-dropping sprinkle cake needs to be seen to be believed. The mother-of-three treated her daughter to an epic multi-layer sponge cake laden with hundreds and thousands and iced with punk pink buttercream.

A large smiley face was piped onto the cake in pastel pink buttercream icing, matching the motif adorned on Penelope and Kourtney's matching pyjamas.

Penelope looked thrilled with her epic sprinkle cake

"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," wrote Kourtney. "She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope! Filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles."

Sharing several posts from inside Penelope's birthday party, Kourtney continued: "A dreamy 10th birthday for dream daughter. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays.

"She told me all of her ideas and I helped her bring them to life. For all of the pictures and details go to @poosh.

"Special shout-out to @chefkla for all of the yummy food (and the extra special vegan and gluten-free section for me yum)." Let's be honest, nobody throws a party quite like the Kardashians.

Penelope's punk pink birthday party set up could rival a wedding

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago's joint fourth birthday party - and it was equally as epic.

Kylie unveiled a jaw-dropping pink balloon display that read 'Stormi & Chicago', a giant ball pit, bouncy castle, a photobooth styled to look like a Barbie doll box set behind an unbelievable dessert table laden with pink sweets.

