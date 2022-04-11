Khloe Kardashian treats daughter True to epic at-themed birthday cake - and wow The Kardashians have been known to spend thousands on their parties

If anyone knows how to throw a birthday party, it's the Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian treated her three-year-old daughter True Thompson to an epic cat-themed bash over the weekend ahead of her fourth birthday on Tuesday - and we can't get over how extra it was.

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her daughter's star-studded party, Khloe shared several clips from inside True's jaw-dropping party paradise. Clips featured real kittens, a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat, several pastel balloon archways and an epic dessert table featuring a towering three-tiered cake.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian surprises daughter True with epic birthday cake

Never one to do things by halves, Khloe surprised her daughter with a picture-perfect bake to mark her milestone birthday, presented alongside a table of pastel sweets, colour-coordinating cupcakes and cat-shaped cake pops.

Complete with three pillowy sponges, pastel buttercream icing, fondant rainbows and the cutest kitten characters, True's birthday cake was topped with a glittering sign that read: "Happy 4th Birthday True." We're obsessed!

True was surprised with a pastel rainbow birthday cake

Guests included True's cousins, including Dream Kardashian, five, Penelope Disick, nine, North West, eight, Chicago West, four, and Stormi Webster, four, who were pictured singing True happy birthday as she prepared to blow out the candles on her cake.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared snaps from the party on their Instagram Stories, with Kylie writing: "Happy birthday to my baby True!"

Though we can't be sure what Khloe dropped on her daughter's fourth birthday party, PEOPLE previously reported that the balloon display for True's first birthday likely cost around $8,500 in total. Woah.

Khloe's whimsical birthday party for True could easily rival her cousin Stormi's, held back in January of this year.

Khloe's daughter looked so cute in a Dior dress and butterfly facepaint

Billionaire makeup mogul Kylie treated her and partner Travis Scott's first child to a mesmerising pink balloon display that read 'Stormi & Chicago', a giant ball pit, bouncy castle, a photo booth styled to look like a Barbie doll box set behind an unbelievable dessert table laden with pink sweets.

It's not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have gone all out for their children's birthday celebrations. For Stormi's second birthday, TMZ reported that the stars paid "at least" $100,000 for the 'StormiWorld' festivities.

