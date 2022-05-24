Kourtney Kardashian's controversial wedding plates are available on Amazon (just don't mention the pasta portion!)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Kardashians rarely do things by halves, unless it comes to pasta portions that is.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for a third time in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy on Sunday. And of course, an Italian wedding calls for Italian cuisine - but fans were left speechless after Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram Story of her tiny pasta portion from inside her sister's nuptials. Fans were quick to react to the small portion size on social media.

"The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen," one fan wrote on Twitter, while a second agreed: “It’s not even on bite…"

"Chill, it’s probably a 30 course exquisite gigantic meal and this is one of them," a third chimed in. "At least the plates are pretty?! Gives you something nice to look at while you are thinking about how hungry you still are!" another added.

Fans were divided over the small pasta portions served at Kourtney's wedding

While the questionably small pasta portion proved polarising for many, we couldn’t help but notice the stunning colour block plates the tomato spaghetti was served on. It’s all in the details, right?

Kourtney and Travis’ Dolce & Gabbana wedding dinnerware was a stunning homage to colourful Portofino, complete with bold geometric print and vibrant yellow, blue and red detailing.

At £185 ($275) for a set of two, the Dolce patterned porcelain dinner plates certainly aren't your everyday crockery. D&G describes the porcelain plates as: "Hand painted exclusively for the brand by masterful Italian artisans, the decorative motifs have been replicated on this delicate porcelain by means of three firings."

Dolce & Gabbana Dinner Plates, £295 / $445, Farfetch

This set of plates "echoes the Carretto Sicilano: a folkloric element from a place of traditions, artistic craftsmanship, landscapes and unique colours which have always been at the heart of Dolce & Gabbana’s aesthetics."

If you're after the Kardashian-esque decor but don't wish to splash out on the luxe price tag, these Havana plates are a deceptively similar lookalike and can be found on Amazon for a fraction of the price.

Bico Havana Ceramic Dinner Plates, £34.99 / $36.99, Amazon

Radiating a unique style, these versatile plates can amp up any dining occasion, whether it's a picnic, barbecues or serving up your favourite pasta (whatever the portion size).

