Romeo Beckham's late-night snack revealed – and it's not what you'd expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As a budding football star, Romeo Beckham's diet is no doubt health orientated. The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham plays for Inter Miami – following in his father's footballing footsteps. As an emerging athlete, Romeo is sure to follow a strict meal plan and keep his fitness up to par – which is why his favourite late-night snack may surprise you.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's bizarre treatments on private health retreat: IV infusions, oxygen therapy & more

Romeo took to social media to share a snap of his beloved late-night snack – a cup of tea, milk and a handful of party rings. The sweet treat, a rite of passage for childhood birthday parties, consists of a rounded biscuit base and topped in hardened, coloured icing sugar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham never misses this exercise: what are the benefits of lunges?

In the post shared to his Instagram Stories, the star presented the snack on a fine set of blue and white china. He captioned the picture: "My kinda night," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Romeo shared his late-night snack with fans online

The sugary snack may come as a surprise to fans of the Beckham family – who are renowned for following a super healthy diet. David Beckham previously said his wife: "only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that." The football star revealed the former Spice Girl had eaten the same meal every day since the day he met her, more than 25 years ago.

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's amazing home gym

Victoria also previously revealed her go-to snack on social media – and we think it's fair to say that Romeo's evening treat sounds a touch more appetizing.

The middle Beckham son is a budding footballer like his famous father

While showing off the healthy homemade snack she was serving her children, the former Spice Girls star admitted that she satisfies her cravings in between meals with healthy seeds.

LOOK: Victoria Beckham's extreme diet and fitness secrets unveiled

Her go-to after-school snack for Romeo, Cruz and Harper is mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce. Next to a photo of a tray of seeds, she wrote: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.