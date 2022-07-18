Best ice cream makers for a delicious heatwave treat: From Amazon to Lakeland, John Lewis & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The heatwave isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and if you're desperate to beat the heat then an ice cream maker just might be the answer.

John Lewis, Amazon, Lakeland and more have a wide selection of ice cream makers ready to shop so that you can whip up everything from homemade ice cream to frozen yoghurt, gelato and sorbet this summer.

Best ice cream makers

Make the most of the sunshine and spend the day creating delicious recipes with your friends and family. Which will you choose?

Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker

Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker Machine, £32.95, Amazon

Priced at an affordable £32.95, Sensio Home Ice Cream Makers can create ice cream, sorbet, gelato and frozen yoghurt in approximately 20 minutes. Easy to assemble and operate, this particular model is also covered by a two-year guarantee.

Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker

Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker, £299, Amazon

Amazon's choice is the Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker, designed to whip up your favourite frozen treats in 40 minutes. The professional compressor system means there's no need to pre-freeze the bowl and no need to wait between batches. Top tip – add extra toppings through the lid during churnings such as nuts, chocolate chips, fruit pieces and sauces for a ripple effect.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker, £199.99, John Lewis

If you're a fan of Ninja's cookware range, then you won't want to miss out on the brand's Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker. Simply fill a dessert tub with ingredients and pop it in the freezer for 24 hours. When you're ready to serve, add the tub into the Ice Cream Maker, choose from one of the 7 preset programs and watch as the machine does the rest.

Lakeland Mini Digital Ice Cream Maker

Lakeland Mini Digital Ice Cream Maker, £19.99, Lakeland

Lakeland's Mini Digital Ice Cream Maker will arrive alongside a book filled with four different ice cream recipes including butter caramel ice cream with caramelised pecan nuts – delicious.

American Originals 0.6L Ice Cream Maker

American Originals 0.6L Ice Cream Maker, £23, Argos

You'll be able to make up to 1.05 pints of ice cream with this retro red model from American Originals. Stirring up your favourite recipes in 45 minutes, you'll find a quick-freeze bowl included, plus plenty of instructions to make set-up as easy as possible.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Deluxe

Cuisinart Ice Cream Deluxe, £99, Amazon

The Ice Cream Deluxe allows you to whip up 2L of ice cream in one batch. Receiving hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, one customer wrote:

"My wife bought me this for my birthday, what a great machine this is!! Chocolate Ice Cream heaven! Definitely worth investing in one of these if you like ice cream and experimenting with your own creations."

