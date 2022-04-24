Victoria Beckham's bizarre treatments on private health retreat: IV infusions, oxygen therapy & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham's enviable skin glow and gym-honed silhouette are undeniably a result of her ultra-healthy lifestyle, dedicated daily diet and impressive fitness routine - and the former Spice Girl's routine rarely falters, even when comes to holidays.

SEE: Victoria Beckham's daily diet: the star's secret to flawless skin is loved by daughter Harper

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her recent luxe health retreat, the fashion designer revealed several clips from her glamorous stay at The Palace Merano, a glorious spa hotel hidden in the mountains of Northern Italy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares the details of her full body M.O.T.

Victoria gave fans an intimate look at her lavish holiday, taking over the Instagram Stories of Conde Nast Traveller to share the stunning details of her sun-soaked stay in the idyllic wellness retreat.

LOOK: Victoria Beckham's extreme diet and fitness secrets unveiled

"Each day started with a cup of my new favourite barley coffee. It has no coffee or other stimulants. It has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. And it has antioxidant and digestive properties," VB told fans.

Victoria shared her holiday details with Conde Nast Traveller

"Here are some of the other delicious healthy food and drinks we had - including a strawberry chia seed jelly with avocado and raspberry cream, a green juice and a delicious dinner of Dover sole with spinach, artichokes and green beans."

The mother-of-four then shared a glowing selfie in figure-flattering activewear as she prepared herself for an ozone oxygen therapy session - an IV therapy designed to improve immunity and improve cell function.

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's amazing home gym

SHOP: Victoria Beckham is a fan of the luxe Reduit LED hair tool - but what does it actually do?

While we might prefer to bask in the sun on a poolside lounger and dive into crispy fried seafood and colourful cocktails on holiday, Victoria's elegant retreat was far from indulgent.

The wife of David Beckham revealed a series of luxury beauty treatments and skin glow facials enjoyed as a part of her stay - no wonder she always looks so radiant!

Victoria shared the details of her futuristic oxygen therapy

Victoria's wellness retreat isn't the first holiday of this kind, as the star also makes an annual trip to Germany, along with her husband David, for a wellness M.O.T.

She explained to fans that her "annual check-ups" include "MRIs," reporting they're like an M.O.T for the body. The designer also revealed that she enjoys detoxing with "infusions and long hikes".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.