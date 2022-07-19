Jamie Oliver's fun heatwave hack is totally genius - and perfect for summer drinks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If, like us, you're desperate to source a heatwave hack to relieve the heat during this scorching summer weather, Jamie Oliver has the best hack for sprucing up your summer drink while cooling off at the same time.

On Tuesday, the celebrity chef shared revived this simple trick on his Instagram page and fans were loving it. Not only does the frozen treat provide a practical use, they look beautiful too - perfect for embellishing your cocktails at summer soirées or even making a fun heatwave activity for your little ones to enjoy.

Jamie wrote: "#TopTip to help you keep cool today....pop anything from fresh fruit, herbs and even edible flowers into ice cube trays before you fill them with water and freeze. It's such an easy way to jazz up your chilled drinks plus it looks cool too! Feel like we're all going to need plenty of chilled drinks today in this heat guys!!"

Jamie posted before and after photos of the ingenious ice cubes which look so pretty.

Step 1: Place fruit in an ice cube tray

The TV chef used a combination of sliced lemons, limes, oranges, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries plus and colourful edible flowers to make his arty ice cubes - we can just imagine wowing our garden guests with these floral and fruity beauties.

The star's fans loved the creation too, with one posting: "G & T time, great idea." Another said: "This is brilliant," while one follower wrote, "Wow, looks so delicious as well as simple."

Step 2: cover in water and freeze

To make, simply gather your chosen sliced fruit, berries and flowers and place them in an ice cube tray. Cover with cool water then place in the freezer to make the ice cubes. Once firm, add to a soft drink or alcoholic beverage like a Gin & Tonic.

We reckon this would look even prettier with some edible flowers in the mix. Enjoy!

Edible flowers, £5.20, Amazon

Meanwhile, Jamie also shared several delicious-looking summer recipes with fans this week.

Posting a montage of refreshing drinks and snacks, he wrote: "As the sun is FINALLY out this week in the UK, here's some inspiration to keep cool - from ice lollies, to refreshing cordials and cocktails. If you prep the ice lollies tonight, you'll really thank yourself tomorrow!! All recipes on my website."

The recipes include his Super Smoothie Ice Lollies (healthy and delicious, plus you can freeze them to turn them into ice lollies), Frozen Berry Margarita (get two of your five a day in this refreshing alcoholic drink), and Piña Colada Ice Lollies (need we say more).

