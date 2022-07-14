David and Cruz Beckham's sweet shared hobby revealed The father-son duo are experts in the kitchen

David Beckham shares a close relationship with all three of his sons, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17. While oldest brother Brooklyn is known for experimenting with his tasty food concoctions, Cruz recently shared a sweet kitchen hobby shared with his father.

Cruz took to social media to show off a jar of honey crafted by the pair. Showcasing a label that read: "Maplewood – Made with love by Dad and Cruz," the honey was harvested by Cruz and his footballer father at home.

David previously took to social media to share his unique hobby, which he partakes in with his youngest son at their Cotswolds home, with fans online.

Posting a clip of the honey being harvested on Instagram with his 74.6 million followers, David wrote: "Who knew I’d get so emotional about my first harvest of my Honey. All started with me and Cruzie building our first Hive in lockdown 3 years ago @cruzbeckham sooooooooo excited oh and btw it’s sooooooo good…my Bee’s produced," with a host of honey and bee emojis.

Cruz showed off his and his dad's honey

Celebrity friends, family and followers praised the duo for their achievement. Victoria Beckham commented: "Finally!! Your sticky stuff!!!! It’s AMAZING!!! Xxx woo hoo!!!!! X," while superstar chef Gordon Ramsay added: "SO good @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham,'" with a clapping emoji.

David enjoys harvesting honey at home

Another fan penned: "Wow can't wait to try it," and a fourth said: "Proud Dad look once again."

Victoria filmed David collecting honey in the garden

David recently revealed that his honey-making habit is helping with his and his family's hay fever. Speaking to GQ, David spoke about his hay fever, explaining: "The kids and my wife get it every year but this is the first time I've struggled with it." David was reportedly sniffling and looking red around the eyes during the interview.

He continued: "I'm making my own honey, which they say is one way of reducing the symptoms," he explained.

The former Manchester United star has been keeping bees since 2020, with the process of putting together a flat-pack beehive during the pandemic documented by his wife Victoria.

