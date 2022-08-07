Harry Kane and wife Katie surprise daughter with mind-blowing Encanto birthday cake This epic bake needs to be seen to be believed

England's captain Harry Kane and his wife Katie earned themselves top parenting points after treating their daughter Vivienne Jane Kane to a seriously epic surprise birthday cake to mark her fourth birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the England footballer's wife Kate shared a photo of the epic bake created by luxury cake company It's Not Just Cake. The towering treat featured multiple tiers laden with colourful flowers, buttercream crafted into bricks, neon cookies and adorned with iced appliqués of Disney's Encanto characters.

The lyrics to 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' were laced on the bottom tier of the cake, while four-year-old Vivienne was also surprised with lilac and blue cookies in the shape of her name: "Vivi". Delicious!

Sharing further photos of the bake on Instagram, the London-based cake company penned: "Officially ‘Encanto’d’ out… Not sure I can take this cake to any further level…"

Vivi's mesmerising birthday cake needs to be seen to be believed

"So so SO beautiful!!!" replied a fan, while a second penned: "Wow!!! The cookies!!!!!"

Other fans were quick to wish Vivi a happy birthday, leaving sweet messages in the comment section below.

Harry and Katie are proud parents to three children: Ivy, five, Vivienne Jane, four, and Louis, one – as well as the couple’s two Labradors, Brady and Wilson.

The couple are known to be notoriously private about their personal life, choosing to keep the identities of their children hidden, and only sharing photos of their backs on social media.

Harry shares a doting relationship with his three children

Harry and Katie met when they were both pupils at Chingford Foundation School, the same school fellow football legend David Beckham attended as a child.

The Tottenham striker proposed to his wife back in July 2017 at the age of just 23 when the couple were away on holiday together in Barbados.

