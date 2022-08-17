Holly Willoughby's summer diet is so different from her daily routine Holly's go-to dishes are super healthy

Holly Willoughby has revealed her go-to summer holiday dishes just in time for the end of the sunny season. The This Morning host never fails to look anything less than flawless, so we're not surprised her diet is filled with nutrients and goodness to help her achieve that radiant glow.

READ: Holly Willoughby's surprising diet: Dancing on Ice host's breakfast, lunch and dinner menus

Holly shared her favourite getaway foods on her Wylde Moon website. The 41-year-old presenter was tucking into fresh prawns blah blah blah when we get pics!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby makes cameo on Midsomer Murders

On her 'August Moonboard,' she penned: "Nothing says summer bliss than fresh fruits bursting with flavour and locally caught seafood."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's new £39.50 Marks & Spencer dress will fly off the shelves

She continued: "Ice cold refreshments enjoyed al fresco are the epitome of summer. Anyone want to join me for a Sangria, Rose or a Fruity Mocktail? Cheers x."

Holly's go-to summer tipple is sangria

The star has been enjoying some well-earned time off with her family and has no doubt been fuelling her break with some delicious treats. She is also keen for her children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven, to expand their taste buds.

The star enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday

Down-to-earth as ever, Holly was refreshingly honest when asked what she serves up for her three children. She previously told Asda Living magazine: "I want to fill them with goodness and make sure they don’t snack between meals. I like them to try new things, like crab and cockles."

Fruit salad is also on Holly's vacay menu

When she's working, the beloved presenter likes to kicks off her day with a balanced and nutritious breakfast to give her long-lasting energy. Her go-to meal is yogurt, granola and berries, whereas for lunch, she favours the humble jacket potato.

For dinner, the mother of three loves to whip up a simple and indulgent pasta dish – like a carbonara, mac 'n cheese or a Bolognese. On the odd occasion, the star can be spotted in London-based restaurant Nobu alongside co-host and good friend Philip Schofield.

READ: Holly Willoughby designed her own bridal dress for 'unreal' wedding – all the details

As for her go-to tipple, Holly is vocal about her love for a glass of wine. She also previously revealed her beverage of choice is a low-calorie vodka with soda water and lime, a perfect health-conscious treat.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.