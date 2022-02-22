James Martin reignites debate with Phillip Schofield - and the nation is equally divided Jam and cream? Or cream and jam?

The nation will forever be divided over the cream vs jam first debate, and James Martin's latest Instagram post proves the UK is no closer to agreeing on the perfect scone topping.

The James Martin's Saturday Morning host joined ITV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Monday, sharing his recipe for the ultimate scone. Yet Phillip was left in shock after James appeared to butter his scone before adding lashings of cream and jam.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield left horrified after James Martin butters a scone on This Morning

The ITV host, who grew up in Cornwall, branded James' scone method as "outrageous" before declaring: "I've never put butter on a scone in my whole life."

"Yeah that's too much," agreed Holly, who also admitted she doesn't like to put cream on her scones.

James continued the debate over on his Instagram page

After posting his recipe to Instagram on Tuesday, fans were equally divided over on the celebrity chef's Instagram account. Rushing to the comments of his post to continue the debate, one fan wrote: "Schofield's reaction to putting butter on your scone made me howl! We have always done that, butter, jam then cream - just perfect."

"Those scones are going to cause trouble… I'm a jam then cream person but others think differently… Discuss [laughing emoji]," penned another fan, and a third quipped: "I wouldn't dream of having a scone without butter on."

"Absolutely not James. Absolutely not," a fourth replied.

James didn't listen to the presenters during the clash, proceeding to top his scone with heaps of golden butter, to which Phillip interrupted: "What you are doing there is some sort of strange perversion."

James wasn't phased by Holly and Phil's comments after adding butter to his scones

"It's delicious, isn't it?" James remarked as he continued to ignore Phillip and spread jam and the cream on his scone.

Holly decided to take James' advice and tried a bit of butter with her scone, prompting Phillip to follow suit. "I am doing it now for the first time in my whole life," Phillip added. "It's nice but I don't need the butter."

"Everybody needs butter in their life," James joked.

