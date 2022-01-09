Holly Willoughby’s bizarre food habit will leave fans with questions The This Morning presenter can only eat this food if it's dark...

This Morning's most popular presenter Holly Willoughby may appear to lead a life of luxury, but when it comes to mealtimes the down-to-earth star likes to dine on chicken kiev and "processed cheese slice[s]".

READ: Holly Willoughby's down to earth breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

During the latest episode of Saturday Kitchen hosted by celebrity chef Matt Tebbutt, 40-year-old Holly was asked for her food "heaven" and food "hell", prompting her to reveal the foods she loves and which she hates. "Chicken kiev is my favourite food of all time," she remarked - rocking a stylish pink jumper with the phrase 'Flower Power' printed across the chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gino D'acampo snaps at Holly Willoughby in awkward This Morning moment

The Dancing on Ice presenter then revealed she isn't a fan of eating seafood, and used to ban her sister from buying tinned tuna when they used to share a flat together.

Though a pescetarian diet isn't one Holly prefers, the mother-of-three told chef Matt that she eats muscles. However, she only does that "in the dark" as she doesn't like looking at them.

SEE PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million family home

RELATED: Holly Willoughby avoids this one controversial food – and it's a classic

Holly appeared on BBC's Saturday Kitchen

Further discussing her bizarre food habit, Holly admitted that it's "really weird" though she would agree to eat the shellfish if she was in a dimly-lit restaurant.

The star is known for her enviable figure, and with being so busy, we are dying to know what Holly eats to stay in such great shape. While the 40-year-old star is a fan of eating healthily, she doesn't shy away from carbs or the odd treat food.

Holly loves cooking for her family at home

Down-to-earth as ever, Holly was refreshingly honest when asked what she serves up for her three children. She previously told Asda Living magazine: "I want to fill them with goodness and make sure they don’t snack between meals. I like them to try new things, like crab and cockles.

"But I love a processed cheese slice myself, so I can’t be that militant about nutrition." A girl after our own heart.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.