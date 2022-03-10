Jamie Oliver reveals 'multiple break-ins' in candid new interview The celebrity chef was in conversation with Michael Mosley

Jamie Oliver has reflected on a period of shocking multiple breaks-ins and digital security hacks.

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares rare photo of eldest daughters to mark special event

The father-of-five made the comments to Michael Mosley for his new Channel 4 show, Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver sparks debate with latest video starring sons River and Buddy

The show sees the doctor-turned-journalist investigate the rise of obesity in the UK, and he sat down with Jamie to discuss – in part – the Sugar Tax.

READ: Jamie and Jools Oliver's comments on having a sixth baby

MORE: Jamie Oliver delights with rare throwback of daughter Poppy - and it's so cheeky

Jamie, 46, was a huge advocate of the campaign at the time, and even implemented it in a chain of his own restaurants before it became official legislation. He was asked by Michael if he ever felt threatened by some companies in the food industry as a result.

Jamie was a big advocate of the Sugar Tax

"I have to be pretty careful about what I say...," he replied after some reflection, via The Mirror. "The second I started pre-production on sugar rush to the moment that the sugar tax happened was the only time in my life where I've had multiple break-ins, huge security digital... people getting into our system."

READ: Jamie Oliver fans go wild for his 'Sean Connery lookalike' dad

MORE: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6m regal family home has a chequered past

Jamie then added: "I can't say that it has got anything to do with that and I can't prove it, all I can say is that in the 46 years that I've lived on this planet the only time any of that has ever happened once, let alone multiple times, was in that five-month period."

He teamed up with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall to speak to Parliament about childhood obesity

The Sugar Tax came into effect in April 2018, forcing manufacturers of soft drinks containing more than 5g of sugar per 100ml have been made to pay a levy of 18p a litre to the Treasury, or 24p a litre for sugar content over 8g per 100ml.

READ: Jamie Oliver shares intimate new photo of wife Jools and their children

MORE: Jamie and Jools Oliver look so in love after his revelation about baby number six

Prior to that, Jamie had tried out the tax in his former Jamie's Italian restaurant chain.

Jamie implemented the Sugar Tax at his own chain ahead of legislation

In June 2015, he announced that every drink of the menu containing added sugar would cost customers 10p extra. That money was then used to help pay for food education and water fountains in schools.

Two years later, his experiment was deemed a success with the chain reporting a significant drop in sales of sugary drinks.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.