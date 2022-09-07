Holly Willoughby's reveals back-to-school routine for kids and husband Dan Baldwin Follow the This Morning star's easy recipe

Holly Willoughby has taken a leaf out of her fellow This Morning star's recipe book with a healthy and absolutely delicious back-to-school dinner for her children - we have the full recipe for you to try.

Holly, 41, has shared her go-to family dinner, courtesy of This Morning's chef Clodagh McKenna. This 'Sticky Honey Salmon with Smiling Greens' dish is sure to be a hit with Holly's children Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and seven-year-old Chester, not to mention her husband Dan Baldwin.



This dish is perfect for the summer to autumn transition and will "keep your spirits lifted," as Holly wrote in her Wylde Moon newsletter on Monday. Follow the recipe here (serves four).

Sticky Honey Salmon with Smiling Greens

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Step 2

Blanch the broccoli into a saucepan of salted boiling water for 2 minutes, then drain.

Step 3

Mix the broccoli, asparagus, sugar snaps, peas, sea salt and sesame oil in a roasting tin. Place the salmon fillets in around the veg, then whisk the soy, sesame oil and honey together and spread over each fillet. Roast for 20 minutes in the pre-heated oven, until the salmon is cooked through.

Step 4

Meanwhile, mix together the ginger, lime juice, sesame oil and spring onions. Once the salmon is cooked, pour the dressing over the vegetables. Scatter over the sesame seeds.

Step 5

Serve hot, with noodles or rice.

Holly took a leaf out of Clodagh McKenna's cookbook

The This Morning stars healthy ingredients checklist:

INGREDIENTS

4 salmon fillets

200g tender-stem or purple sprouting broccoli

12 asparagus spears or French beans

200g sugar snap peas or kale

200g frozen or fresh peas

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

For the Dressing

6cm fresh ginger, peeled and grated

Juice and zest of 2 limes

1 tbsp sesame oil

3 spring onions, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely sliced

For the Salmon

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp honey

Holly and Phillip love the This Morning cooking segments

This Morning fans are used to seeing foodies Holly and her co-presenter Phillip Schofield light up during the show's cooking segments - and we always love seeing what Holly eats at home.

Holly mixed up some delicious mocktails and cocktails this summer

Fans also loved the look of the colourful drinks posted by her lifestyle company Wylde Moon's Instagram account over the summer. One photo was captioned: "Who's joining @hollywilloughby for a sangria, rosé or fruity mocktail to celebrate? Cheers to the Bank Holiday!" and fans replied, "yummy!" and: "Holly I'll join you anytime for a cocktail."

