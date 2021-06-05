﻿
holly-ice-cream

Holly Willoughby's favourite ice cream maker is an Amazon bargain

The This Morning star has been making her own ice cream from home

Megan Bull

With the warmer weather here to stay, there's nothing like a classic cone of ice cream to cool you down – Holly Willoughby can attest to that. The This Morning star has been busy whipping up a number of rich and fruity creations from home, using Pan-n-Ice's Ice Cream Roll Maker, and it's an Amazon bargain! 

ice-cream-maker-amazon

Pan-n-Ice Ice Cream Roll Maker, £39.95, Amazon

Available to shop for £39.95, this DIY kit comes with an ice roll plate, two spatulas, an instruction manual, recipe book and a free Pan-n-Ice voucher which you can take to any of the brand's parlours in return for a free ice cream. 

Easy to use, all you have to do is freeze the plate in your freezer at home, then pour on Pan-n-Ice's ice cream mix, add in your favourite sweet treats (Oreos, Nutella, fruit etc), roll your ice cream and you're good to go! Fun for the whole family, it's a great way to keep the kids entertained throughout the summer holidays, and you'll be thanking your lucky stars during heatwave weather. 

holly-ice-cream

Holly loves using Pan-n-Ice's ice cream tray

Back in February, Pan-n-Ice shared the sweetest photo of Holly and her daughter Belle using the event pan to create a delicious batch of ice cream at home. Stocked with all kinds of chocolatey treats, the pair had Reese's Pieces, sweet sauces and Nutella bars ready to mix in. 

A celebrity favourite, Amanda Holden is also a huge fan of the brand, and she recently used the tray to create her own frozen margarita rolls! Posting a hilarious video on Tik Tok, the Britain's Got Talent star joked: "I've always wanted to be a plasterer, not gonna lie." 

After adding the mix to a frosted cocktail glass, Amanda told fans: "That is delicious and really cold, and very strong." Laughing, she concluded: "I might have done the wrong measures!"

