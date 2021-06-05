Holly Willoughby's favourite ice cream maker is an Amazon bargain

With the warmer weather here to stay, there's nothing like a classic cone of ice cream to cool you down – Holly Willoughby can attest to that. The This Morning star has been busy whipping up a number of rich and fruity creations from home, using Pan-n-Ice's Ice Cream Roll Maker, and it's an Amazon bargain!

Pan-n-Ice Ice Cream Roll Maker, £39.95, Amazon

Available to shop for £39.95, this DIY kit comes with an ice roll plate, two spatulas, an instruction manual, recipe book and a free Pan-n-Ice voucher which you can take to any of the brand's parlours in return for a free ice cream.

Easy to use, all you have to do is freeze the plate in your freezer at home, then pour on Pan-n-Ice's ice cream mix, add in your favourite sweet treats (Oreos, Nutella, fruit etc), roll your ice cream and you're good to go! Fun for the whole family, it's a great way to keep the kids entertained throughout the summer holidays, and you'll be thanking your lucky stars during heatwave weather.

Holly loves using Pan-n-Ice's ice cream tray

Back in February, Pan-n-Ice shared the sweetest photo of Holly and her daughter Belle using the event pan to create a delicious batch of ice cream at home. Stocked with all kinds of chocolatey treats, the pair had Reese's Pieces, sweet sauces and Nutella bars ready to mix in.

A celebrity favourite, Amanda Holden is also a huge fan of the brand, and she recently used the tray to create her own frozen margarita rolls! Posting a hilarious video on Tik Tok, the Britain's Got Talent star joked: "I've always wanted to be a plasterer, not gonna lie."

After adding the mix to a frosted cocktail glass, Amanda told fans: "That is delicious and really cold, and very strong." Laughing, she concluded: "I might have done the wrong measures!"

