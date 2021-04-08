Gigi Hadid films incredible rainbow bathroom at $4million home Model Gigi lives with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and their baby Khai

Gigi Hadid, her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and their baby Khai spend lots of time at the model's $4million New York apartment – and she has given fans a close up of the rainbow interiors inside her bathroom.

The mother-of-one filmed inside her washroom to showcase the walls which are lined with The New Yorker magazine covers in an array of vibrant shades.

While she panned the camera around the space she added the caption: "Used to dream about making this New Yorker powder room."

As well as this striking art installation, the room features marble cladding, a wooden basin, a large mirror with strip lighting, and has been decorated with accessories like dried flowers in a vase.

After the short video clip, the star posed for a mirror selfie next to the toilet, sporting a casual look of a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms.

Gigi's apartment is full of fun interiors

The rest of Gigi's property is just as eccentric as her powder room, with bright interiors that have divided many fans in the past. She has made of a feature of dried pasta in the windows of her kitchen cupboards and she also has plenty of eye-catching artwork throughout.

The luxury apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a chef's kitchen, all of which Gigi renovated throughout 2019. Within her apartment building she also has a concierge, storage and a fitness centre – handy!

The couple also have a base in Pennsylvania

The couple also have another property, a ranch in Pennsylvania where they like to escape from time to time, where they spent a lot of the coronavirus pandemic. A recent photograph revealed that Zayn's countryside ranch looks remarkably similar to Gigi Hadid's former family home, which is located nearby.

Speaking to GQ, Zayn explained that he was actually spurred on to buy a farm in Pennsylvania by Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid for a quieter life away from the limelight, and he chose a plot within close proximity her property.

