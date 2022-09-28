Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' jaw-dropping joint birthday cake revealed

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas celebrated their joint birthdays with a spectacular cake earlier this week.

The couple indulged in an enormous rich chocolate cake that had multiple layers and was almost the size of the table it was placed on. The dessert featured candles in the number 25 to mark their birth date, September 25, with Michael, 78, born in 1944 while Catherine, 53, was born in 1969.

The decadent creation was a chocolate lovers' dream, with a chocolate buttercream center and chocolate ganache on each layer. There were also yellow, white, and purple flowers adorning the edges.

Both Catherine and Michael shared photos of their birthday treat on their respective Instagram accounts, with the latter posting a sweet image of the couple blowing out their candles.

"Thank you all for the kind birthday messages! We love you all," Michael captioned the photo, to which Catherine sweetly replied: "So much fun sharing my birthday with you."

The Chicago actress penned a loving tribute to her husband of 20 years on their special day, alongside a cozy photo of the two of them together.

Catherine and Michael's birthday cake was huge

She wrote: "It's our birthday!! After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it. I love you!!! A la votre!!!!!!!!!!"

The star's fans were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to a beautiful couple," whilst a second penned: "You two look amazing!!"

"Love you guys! Happy Birthday to my favorite Libras!" wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Happy Birthday to a beautiful couple inside and out! Sending love!!"

Catherine and Michael were both born on September 25

Michael similarly took to social media to celebrate their shared birthday. Alongside a sweet throwback holiday snap, the actor gushed: "Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always & forever," followed by a red heart emoji.

Catherine has been married to Michael for more than two decades. They met back at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced to one another by none other than Danny DeVito.

