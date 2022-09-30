Drew Barrymore divides fans over very controversial pizza recipe

Drew Barrymore took to social media on Thursday to share the controversial way she enjoys pizza - and fans are seriously divided.

MORE: Drew Barrymore admits her on-set personality is very 'unlike' her

The actress, 47, showed fans how to enjoy the pleasure of a pizza even if you're conscious of eating too much junk food and videoed herself taking off the top of the salad and topped it with the pizza topping.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore reveals controversial pizza recipe

Talking directly to the camera, the star said: "If you're having a day where you're trying not to eat the bread, I'm sure people are going to be like 'how dare you do this to a pizza - I get it, I feel really guilty about doing it myself but I just take the top of the pizza and a little salad which has basically all the same toppings as the pizza and then I make a pizza salad…it's actually really crunchy and delicious. And then you get the satisfaction of eating a pizza… it might be if you're gluten intolerant...pizza salad!"

READ: Drew Barrymore reveals unexpected childhood diet rule her mom made her follow

SEE: Drew Barrymore recalls King Charles III's 'funny' personality when meeting him

Despite her creation, after explaining the process, the star proceeds to enjoy a large slice of pizza. Captioning the clip she wrote: "Pizza Salad!"

Drew showed her pizza creation to fans on Instagram

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the video - and they were divided. Paris Hilton was certainly a fan and replied with a heart-eyes emoji and a pizza emoji.

Selma Blair wrote: "I want in." A follower penned: "They actually have this at a local pizza place!!! They call it a pizza bowl! It’s all the toppings and no crust so all that needs to be added is the salad."

Others weren't as crazy about the idea with one fan writing: "I love bread too much, I don’t think I could do it." A second wrote: "I don’t even like pizza and I’m offended by this."

Olive turned 10!

Earlier this week, the doting mother of one's daughter, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, celebrated her tenth birthday.

Though the star opts to rarely share her daughters on social media, she posted an adorable photo of the growing tween in honor of her big day.

Captioning the sweet snap, she wrote: "Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown. Today you are double digits," she said, and announced yet another milestone she is about to go through. She wrote: "Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.