Lady Marina Windsor poses with amazing 30th birthday cake at private party The rarely seen royal's cake was unexpected

Lady Marina Windsor continued her 30th birthday celebrations by sharing a photograph of her beautiful birthday cake with fans on Sunday.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry treat Lilibet to incredible birthday cake

The royal shared a black and white portrait of herself alongside her close friend Flora Vesterberg, née Ogilvy, as they beamed and looked down at the cake in Marina's hands. The pretty cake was modest-sized and rustic looking. It was lavished in fresh cream, halved strawberries, and mint leaves then scattered with blueberries. The handwritten message in chocolate icing read: "Happy Birthday Marina."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 Amazing celebrity and royal birthday cakes

Marina's understated cake featured three simple candles to celebrate the three decades gone by.

Marina's special birthday cake

Marina's friend Flora was the first friend to comment on the Instagram post, writing: "Love you love you @marinacwin such a special evening celebrating you xx". Another friend remarked on "what a lovely picture" it was.

The lesser spotted royal, who is a distant cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, wore a beautiful satin midi dress featuring a high neck, short, puffed sleeves and a floral and foliage pattern.

Lady Marina (right) was a picture of elegance at Westminster Abbey

The 30-year-old was last seen seated next to her younger sister, Lady Amelia Windsor, 27, at Westminster Abbey during the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. Marina looked elegant in a simple long-sleeved black dress and low-heeled loafers, accessorised with a delicate chain pendant featuring tiny gold disc pendants.

Marina and Amelia are the daughters of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, the younger sister of Edward Windsor.

PHOTO: Queen Rania celebrates her birthday with portraits and sweet messages from her family

Lilibet Diana's decadent first birthday cake

2022 has been a year full of significant birthdays for the royals and in May, fans were able to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday cake – a strawberry buttercream confection.

After impressing Meghan and Harry with her spectacular lemon and elderflower cake for their wedding in May 2018, Claire Ptak and her team at Violet Cakes were entrusted with the special assignment of making their daughter's special cake.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.