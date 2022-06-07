Meghan Markle and Prince Harry treat Lilibet to incredible birthday cake – see photo Could this be it?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex treated their daughter Lilibet Diana to an incredible first birthday party on Saturday at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new photo of Lilibet for first birthday - SEE PIC

The backyard picnic was attended by close friends and family, and while not many details have been revealed, we do know that kids were treated to face painting and a delicious cake by Claire Ptak, from East London's Violet Bakery, who was also responsible for creating the Duke and Duchess' wedding cake back in 2018.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend last Platinum Jubilee event

Since the birthday party, which took place on Saturday, Claire has shared a gorgeous picture of a cake, which bears a resemblance to the couple's wedding cake, decorated with pink frosting and three peonies, Meghan's favourite flower, and fans are certain that it's Lili's birthday cake.

READ: Royal fans all saying the same thing about Lilibet Diana's official birthday portrait

RELATED: Here's what Meghan Markle and daughter Lilibet did during their trip to London for the Jubilee

While Claire simply captioned the photo with a white heart, her followers quickly asked her: "Might this be the cake for the lovely Lili?!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violet Cakes By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon)

Claire shared a photo of a cake, which looked very similar to Meghan and Harry's wedding cake from 2018

A second added: "Is that Lili's cake?" Whilst a third remarked: "Beautiful cake for a beautiful little girl!"

While no picture of the cake has been shared by the Sussexes, they did release a gorgeous photo of their daughter, taken by family friend Misan Harriman, who attended the casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage alongside his family.

Harry and Meghan's wedding cake also featured peonies, Meghan's favourite flower

In the snap, the young girl wears a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has gorgeous ginger hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

Misan shared another photograph on his own Instagram account which showed Meghan and Lili smiling happily alongside his wife Camilla and his two kids.

Lilibet turned one over the weekend

Captioning the snap, he wrote: "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around."

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared that they "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and were amazed to learn that people around the world made donations amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor".