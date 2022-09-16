How Queen Elizabeth II's death will affect your chocolate bar Cadbury is having to make a big change

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, chocolate behemoth Cadbury must make a major change to all of its chocolate bars.

Every Cadbury chocolate bar, from Dairy Milk to Crunchie to Fruit and Nut, currently features the Royal Warrant, including the late monarch's coat of arms, with the words "by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen" but with King Charles III now on the throne, this will have to change.

Cadbury will have to remove this mark of approval from their bars and reapply to the king for a new seal approval.

The chocolate icon isn't the only brand that will have to make amends to its packaging. Other household favourites including Heinz, Coca-Cola, Weetabix, Twinings, Gordons Gin, Schweppes and Waitrose will also be impacted by the change.

It's not just snacks and drinks affected, though – fancy brands including Queen Consort Camilla's favourite jewellery brand Cartier will have to reapply for the Royal Warrant, as well as Elizabeth Arden, Jaguar Land Rover, Hunter Wellies and Burberry.

Cadbury chocolate bars will never be the same following the Queen's death

And it's not just brands that are facing change following the death of the Queen. The staff of the royal family are set for big changes, too.

Many of King Charles III's Clarence House staff have been given notice of the threat of redundancy in the wake of his accession, it has been revealed.

Much change is afoot following the death of the Queen

According to The Guardian, private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and other loyal household employees were among those who received the letter, while the thanksgiving service for the Queen was taking place in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

Although King Charles and the Queen Consort will continue to live at Clarence House while renovation work at Buckingham Palace is completed, his office will move to the royal residence, meaning Clarence House will be "closed down".

A Clarence House spokesman said: "Following last week’s Accession, the operations of the Household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun.

"Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff."

