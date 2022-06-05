Kate Middleton used this game-changing kitchen tool for her Jubilee baking and it's now on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Sunday, the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account shared the cutest pictures of Kate Middleton baking with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

RELATED: Duchess Kate nails off-duty chic in high street blouse – and we want it

The Cambridge family were baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party and it meant we got a rare insight into their home and exactly what they use in the kitchen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Looking closely at the adorable photos, we spotted the kids using a KitchenAid mixer to whisk their ingredients and the clever baking tool is not only available to buy online, it's currently on sale. Priced at £359.20 down from £499.99 you can go for black, silver, red or Kate's colour of choice, almond cream.

Mixer Tilt-Head, was £499 now £359.20, KitchenAid

Designed in the 1930s, KitchenAid mixers are still one of the most popular kitchen appliances and this one is super versatile, featuring a dough hook for making bread, a whisk for baking cakes and a flat beater for those heavier mixtures.

MORE: Meghan Markle swears by this genius kitchen tool for her healthy meals

We love that it's kept its iconic vintage-look design so it's not only functional but a beautiful addition to your kitchen, too.

The Cambridge children have played a huge role in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, making appearances at events across the UK. Prince George and Princess Charlotte even made a surprise visit to the Welsh capital themselves on Saturday and impressed onlookers with their musical and technical skills.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.