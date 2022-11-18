7 of the best electric knives to cut and carve your holiday roasts

Your trusty old kitchen knife is supposed to be the extension of your hand, but sometimes, even the sharpest blade combined with your force isn’t enough to cut through the toughest meats and bread. In that case, you’d need something powerful — literally. An electric knife boasts the capability to cut and carve pretty much anything, making meal prep a cakewalk. It’s usually utilized for Thanksgiving turkeys or Christmas hams, but it can also be used for craft projects.

RELATED: Slice and dice with the best knife sharpeners for the kitchen and more

MORE: 10 multi-purpose kitchen gadgets you’ll find on Amazon & wonder how you ever lived without

An electric knife is ever so versatile, but with the market swimming with tons of options, it can be tough to figure out which one to pick. To help you cut through the noise, here’s a quick roundup of the best electric knives to consider:

Best electric knives 2022

Electric Knife with Storage Case, $25.99, Hamilton Beach

Cut roast and turkey or slice bread, meats, and cheese with this versatile electric knife designed with an ergonomic handle and comfortable grip. It has serrated blades that create even slices and comes with a fork for carving and serving. There’s also a space-saving storage case included, so you can bring it to your friends and family’s houses for impromptu kitchen duty.

Black+Decker ComfortGrip Electric Knife, was $24.99 now $19.99, Bed, Bath and Beyond

Slice meats, poultry, and bread with relative ease thanks to this knife’s stainless steel blades that snap securely into place and trigger that turns the knife on and off. And as you can tell by its name, it’s specifically designed for ergonomics to minimize wrist fatigue as you slice your way through a deli spread.

Proctor Silex Easy Slice Electric Knife, was $16.99 now $13.99, Amazon

A multipurpose knife, this electric blade does not only carve through ham and bread, but it can also function as a foam cutter for crafting projects. It has serrated blades for better control and precision and an easy touch-button control to safely bring it to life.

Cuisinart CEK-41 Electric Knife, was $49.95 now $40.65, Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a complete slicing or carving set, this electric knife comes with a serving fork and bamboo cutting board, with each piece fitting into its own tray when not in use. The knife’s stainless steel micro-serrated blade quickly and smoothly slices bread and meat, and it has an ergonomic handle to boot for comfort even with extended use.

Elite Gourmet EK9810 Cordless Electric Knife, was $59.99 now $48.11, Amazon

Want a cordless option? This one offers extra flexibility, allowing you to cut and carve without a cumbersome power cord. It features two sets of reciprocating, serrated blades with safety finger guards and an easy-touch trigger for safe activation. It also lasts up to 70 minutes on a single charge and has a recharging time of only 1.5 hours.

Nutrichef Pkelkn16 Electric Kitchen Knife, $33.59, Walmart

This motorized knife is capable of making consistent slices without excessive pressure. The set packs two stainless steel blades for meat carving and bread slicing, along with a wood storage tray for quick and easy storage. Plus, unlike most electric knives, it has a safety lock feature that keeps the blade in place to ensure your safety.

Homaider Electric Knife, $54.99, Amazon

Specifically engineered for fast and easy slicing, this electric knife features sharp serrated stainless steel blades that move in opposite directions. It comes in a package with an accompanying serving fork and two special blades, so you have extra knives for cutting meat and bread. It also works with low noise and vibration and has an extra-long cable for added convenience.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.