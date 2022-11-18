8 of the best turkey fryers to help elevate your Thanksgiving feast

To some people, turkeys are overrated. But that’s likely only because most of the turkeys they’ve had in their life were probably dry, overcooked, and lacked flavor. Turkeys are not the star of the Thanksgiving table for nothing, but it all depends on how you prep and cook them.

Marinating the bird is one thing, but ensuring that it’s crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside? That largely hinges on your choice of a turkey fryer. When cooked right with the right appliance, you’ll forget that you even prepped sides in the first place.

Deep-fried turkey is a game changer, and if you want to dodge bland turkeys for the next Thanksgivings, here are some turkey fryers that can help deliver the most scrumptious birds.

Best turkey fryers 2022

Bayou Classic 3025 30-qt Aluminum Turkey Fryer Set, $69.77, Amazon

This top-rated turkey fryer set does not only cook up a mean 18-pound turkey in as fast as 45 minutes, but it can also boil and brew, making it ideal for slow-cooking chili, stews, and soups. It comes with a deep-fry thermometer for consistent temperatures and a perforated poultry rack with a grab hook for the safe insertion and removal of your crispy bird.

Capacity: 30 quarts

Turkey size: up to 18 lbs.

Cooking speed: 45 minutes

Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-Less Turkey Fryer, was $193.99 now $154.16, Wayfair

Want healthier turkey? This fryer is powered by TRU-Infrared technology for oil-less cooking, all while delivering juicy results and crispy outside. It can fry turkeys, chicken, or roasts of up to 16 pounds and features a rotary ignition for quick and easy light.

Capacity: 30 quarts

Turkey size: up to 16 lbs.

Cooking speed: 1 hour

Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, was $129.99 now $99.99, Walmart

Cook all sorts of meals for the entire family with this electric frying appliance designed to fry, steam, and boil. It can accommodate a single 20-pound turkey, as well as steam veggies and boil potatoes. Its healthier design reduces fat with 1.3 less oil needed compared to run-of-the-mill fryers, and it comes with drain clips that let your cooked bird rest above the liquid and lose excess oil.

Loco Cookers 36qt SureSpark Turkey Fryer, was $107 now $94, Walmart

This turkey fryer kit is as complete as they get, with gloves and an injector to help you prepare the most scrumptious turkey possible. It’s capable of cooking a pound of turkey every 3.5 minutes, meaning it only takes under an hour to fully cook a 16-pound bird. With an electric ignition, there’s no need for lighters or matches, and the built-in SmartTemp technology monitors oil temperature and prevents overheating.

Capacity: 36 quarts

Turkey size: up to 16 lbs.

Cooking speed: 1 hour

King Kooker 12RTF 29 Qt Aluminum Turker Frying Cooker, $105.23, Amazon

CSA design certified, this heavy-duty portable propane outdoor fryer can cook up to a 20-pound turkey. It has a high-pressure 38,000 BTU cast burner, a flame-protective wind guard, and a deep-fry thermometer that monitors the temperature of the oil. With the instruction and recipe booklet included, you’ll have no problem frying the perfect turkey.

Capacity: 29 quarts

Turkey size: up to 20 lbs.

Cooking speed: 1 hour

Barton 95528-V Stove Turkey Bundle Set, $137.33, Amazon

This propane-powered fryer comes with everything you need to cook up a mean turkey: a long probe thermometer for achieving your desired oil temperature, a marinade injector to distribute flavors, a poultry rack that holds the bird in place and ensure even oil distribution, and a basket for deep frying. You also have the option to use the pot without a basket to boil soups and stews.

Capacity: 30 quarts

Turkey size: up to 20 lbs.

Cooking speed: 1 hour

Cuisinart Extra-Large Rotisserie Fryer, $299.99, Best Buy

Cook a 14-pound turkey in less than an hour with this fryer that uses less oil and delivers 1800W of power. It has a removable oil container that can hold water for steaming food and a 120-minute timer with adjustable temperature control for cooking other things like potatoes, vegetables, and donuts with your desired temperature settings. With its cool-touch handle, you can serve dishes and clean up with ease.

Capacity: 8 quarts

Turkey size: up to 14 lbs.

Cooking speed: 2 hours

GasOne B-5155-RED Burner with Steamer Pot Turkey Fry & Tamale, $71.36, Amazon

Designed for outdoor use, this single propane burner cooks, boils, and grills quickly. It can be used for turkey frying, crab boiling, and cajun cooking, making it great for bringing to camping trips and tailgate parties. It even has an aluminum steamer and stockpot for a complete cooking experience outside your home.

