Oprah loves this warm holiday gift idea and 'neighbor' Meghan Markle does, too

We love pretty much everything on the 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list - which is 100% shoppable on Amazon - and it looks like Oprah's friend Meghan Markle has at least one favorite, too!

If you're looking for a holiday gift idea for the foodie in your life, or something to treat yourself, the health-boosting Clevr Blends Holiday latte starter kit on Oprah's list is loved by Meghan, which means it has both celebrity and royal approval.

"This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too!" Oprah says of the set. "The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa. There’s even a frother included, so you feel like you’re getting a coffee shop latte at home.”

The healthy latte powders that Meghan loves include mushrooms and probiotics as well as adaptogens, which help balance your stress levels and mood.

You can shop it on Amazon, or on Clevrblends.com, where you'll also get 20% off the $79 pricetag with the discount code: OPRAH.

Clevr The Holiday Starter Kit, was $79 now $63.20, Amazon

In addition to two powder flavors and the milk frother, you'll also get a "sweet and spiced" latte topper, Latte Dust.

WATCH: Oprah unveils her gift basket from Meghan Markle

This isn't the first time the healthy lattes have made the Oprah's Favorite Thing List. In 2021, the billionaire mogul included a different starter kit on her popular gift list after after Meghan gifted her with a “basket of deliciousness” filled with goodies from the latte brand.

"My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand,” Oprah said at the time.

“Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too."

Meghan invested in Montecito-based Clvr Blends, which started as a pop-up coffee bar on the California coast, back in 2020.

