Prince William and Prince George enjoy father-son day of cricket at the Ashes

The Prince of Wales was joined by his son Prince George on Saturday day at the cricket to watch the England V Australia Ashes at Lords's Cricket Ground in London.

Prince William and his eldest child, nine-year-old George, were all smiles at the cricket game, as the pair sat in a box amongst other famous faces including cricket commentator Mark Nichola, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Richard Thompson, Chairman of the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board).

© Getty The Prince of Wales appeared to be talking George through the game

The Prince of Wales appeared to be talking his son through the game as the pair watched the match between England and Australia intently.

The son of Prince Charles looked smart-casual in a blue blazer, a pale blue shirt and aviator sunglasses, whilst Prince George looked just like his dad in a navy blazer and a white checked shirt.

© Getty Prince George looked just like his father in a shirt and suit jacket

Prince George was also spotted tucking into a pizza, whilst the Prince of Wales chatted and laughed with Rishi Sunak.

© Getty The father and son watched the cricket from a box alongside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The Princess of Wales did not join her husband and son at the match, and the pair's other two children, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis were not in attendance either.

© Getty The royal pair sat next to Richard Thompson, Chairman of the ECB

Prince William surprised royal fans on Friday as he attended the Diana Award Virtual Awards alongside his brother Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex made appeared at the Diana Award Virtual Awards

It was the first time that the pair had been spotted together since their father King Charles' coronation back in May. The two came together in support of the Diana Award, which was set up in 1999 in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

