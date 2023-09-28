I had a dinner party and outsourced all the cooking – this is why it’s a recipe for the best evening

I enjoy cooking and love entertaining but as a busy working mum, the realities of the menu preparation, the food ordering, the food prep and the dry run to make sure the meal tastes good means that I end up hosting dinner parties very infrequently.

When a work success meant that some of our team needed a celebration, I thought the informality of inviting them over to mine would be a nice change, and allow some deeper team bonding. But no sooner had I suggested the idea, I realised the realities of my invite. It was one thing ordering enough alcohol, drinks and snacks on my delivery app but quite another actually catering for everyone. And while I flirted with the idea of sausages on the barbeque or a few huge lasagnas, my already time-strapped weekend just didn’t have the slack to allow the prep and planning required. It was bad enough overseeing the family-wide clean up operation that was necessary to transform the scruffy home of teenage boys and two fluffy cats into the backdrop for a somewhat more sophisticated soiree!

I ordered my dinner party menu from Pow Foods - and the gravlax was a crowd pleaser

Pow Foods had been in touch recently to talk about their new made-to-order business – a mother and daughter enterprise set up to create healthy gourmet dining in the comfort of customers' homes. They’d offered to come in to cater for the team one lunchtime so I asked if they might be up for helping me out for our evening’s celebration instead.

It felt a bit nerve-wracking relying on someone else to provide all the provisions for a party in such a personal environment, but I needn’t have worried. Owner Emily turned up on time, with boxes of supplies (including disposable plates and platters they would collect the next day) – the food was even preheated and stored in big heatproof boxes so we didn’t even need to put anything in the oven.

Pow Food was founded in 2018 by catering supremo Alison Warburton and her daughter, qualified health coach, Emily Warburton-Adams, both passionate about creating food to nourish for longevity

They served up everything from canapés to hearty mains and delicious puddings. We ate beetroot cured salmon gravlax and horseradish cream, mushroom parfait, sea bass with rainbow ratatouille, lamb kofta, free-range orange glazed chicken, alongside salad and sweet potato mash. Then, we tucked into vegan cacao and avocado mousse (don't be put off - it was a decadent chocolate treat and didn't taste like a salad) and vegan mango and lime mousse. Definitely more dishes than I could have created! The gravlax went down a treat and everyone had second helpings of the mash.

The fish dishes are delicious - and the sweet potato mash is totally moreish

The food was amazing, and the experience so hassle-free it caused a huge revelation – that catering like this (and it’s affordable – the per head price was £21) could open up a whole new way of socialising. Ordering in dinner doesn’t prevent you from feeling like a hostess with mostess – far from it. It allows you to be even more attentive to your guests and to actually relax and enjoy the event as much yourself too. It would be entirely possible to cover up the fact you were using caterers and take all the glory for the delicious and healthy food if you wanted.

I live such a busy life, with work and family responsibilities constantly vying for attention, but I love entertaining. Being with friends and family is one of the key components to a happy life and what a shame that the practicalities of the preparation burden prevent me from doing it more often. This is the perfect solution and I’m already lining up my next no-cook dinner party!