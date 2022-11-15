Meghan Markle's surprising revelation about Archie and Lilibet's diet If only all toddlers were this enthusiastic!

In Meghan Markle's latest Archetypes podcast episode, The Audacity of the Activist with Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, the wife of Prince Harry gave a surprising insight into her children's love for a particular type of food.

In a soundbite discussing the ways in which women serve up activism, Meghan touched on how American comedian Ilana Glazer practices "feminism tucked under the layers" within her work. Whilst explaining how the figure of speech "hide the vegetables" is used to disguise anything from politics to food, Meghan slipped in a personal detail that gave listeners an insight into her life at home with Archie, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.

"You don't realise the nutritional value of that food," said Meghan. "Thankfully my kids love vegetables," the Duchess interjected before continuing her sentence.

Given that Meghan is known to follow a healthy, balanced lifestyle and hails Los Angeles as the holy grail of health food in her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, it only makes sense the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to her children's diets.

Meghan revealed her children love to eat vegetables

The Sussex children are growing up on Santa Barbara's sun-drenched coastline in Montecito, where health-conscious residents are known to fuel their mind, body and soul with the town's array of ultra-healthy restaurants and organic local produce.

Before Archie and Lilibet were born, Meghan's makeup artist friend Daniel Martin told Gayle King: "I'm sure the baby's gonna be raised like, definitely clean and green. Clean and green for the baby. She loves to cook. Eating organic whenever she can."

Daniel added that foodie Meghan will likely shun ready-made baby food for Archie. "Oh, I totally see her making her own baby food," he revealed.

Archie and Lilibet's love for vegetables is rather different from a young Prince Harry's approach to food, however. Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed he had to disguise a young William and Harry's vegetables in a bid to get them to eat them.

The Duchess is known to prefer a healthy, organic diet

Though the young princes were encouraged to eat their greens when dining at the palace, Princess Diana reportedly had a more balanced view of eating. The royal mother would often shock the palace chefs by taking the boys to McDonald's.

