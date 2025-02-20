Meghan Markle 'planted seed' of new venture years ago - here's proof

When Meghan Markle announced the impending arrival of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, it seemed as if the idea had come out of the blue – but dig a little deeper and it becomes clear the Duchess of Sussex has had the plan in mind for years.

Since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, Meghan has dipped her toe in several new projects, including a podcast series, Archetypes, writing children's books and appearing and producing in her and Harry's docuseries, however, none of these projects tap into her passion quite like With Love, Meghan.

Her new show sees the Duchess of Sussex cook for friends in her home, tying into her other new venture, As Ever, a collection of jams and more, and in a recent explainer of her brand, Meghan wrote: "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday." Watch the video in which she announces her special news below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle introduces fans to her new brand, As Ever

This sentiment echoes something Meghan told Best Health Magazine way back in 2015, pre-royal life. At the time, she said: "I love to cook. I grew up on the set of a TV show called Married with Children, where my dad was the lighting director.

"Because of the content of the show, my dad would have me help in craft services, which is where they make all the food and nibbles – that's where I started to learn about garnishing and plating.

"After being there every day after school for 10 years and seeing the appreciation of food, I started to learn the association between food and happiness and being able to entertain – I think that’s where the seed was planted."

Indeed, Meghan's passion for entertaining and cooking is a long-running thread. During her royal days, she released a cookbook compiled of community recipes, and her and Harry's engagement storyline famously centres around the couple "roasting a chicken" at home.

© Netflix Meghan said she loves to be in the kitchen

Prior to this, Meghan ran her lifestyle blog, The Tig, filled with recipes and inspiration, which she referenced for the first time in many years when she announced the name of her As Ever brand.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX With Love, Meghan, will be kitchen-centric

"'As ever' means 'as it's always been' or some even say 'in the same way as always'. If you've followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you'll know this couldn't be truer for me," she said of her long-term love of cooking and entertaining.

We can't wait to see Meghan's passions come to life.

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast