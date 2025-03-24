Jamie Oliver's huge surprise for daughter Poppy after bittersweet year

Celebrations were had in the Oliver household this weekend as Jamie Oliver's firstborn, Poppy, turned 23.

Celebrity chef Jamie took to Instagram to reveal a sweet surprise for his daughter’s birthday - a towering, several-layer chocolate cake that would satisfy any sweet tooth.

The multi-layered masterpiece was adorned with rich chocolate buttercream rosettes and crowned with Ferrero Rocher chocolates. A sparkling shooting star topper, printed with 'Poppy' and '23,' added a personalised touch, while a dusting of edible gold glitter made the creation shimmer for the celebration.

© Instagram

It was baked by Rozzie Batchelar, a Senior Nutritionist who works for Jamie Oliver HQ.

A joyous occasion for Jamie

Jamie is no doubt delighted to be celebrating his daughter's birthday with her in person, as last year, the father-of-five was forced to honour his eldest from afar due to her living overseas.

Jamie and wife Jools posing with their children to celebrate daughter Poppy's 21st birthday two years ago

Marking the bittersweet occasion, Jamie was every inch a doting dad as he penned on Instagram: "Happy 22nd birthday Poppy Oliver! I can't believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia.

© Instagram The year was bittersweet for Jamie and Jools with their daughter in Australia

"Jamie continued in the caption: "Have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I'm gutted we can't be with you in Sydney today celebrating! But most importantly I know you're happy."

He finished by adding: "I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart for so long but knowing your joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard working young lady makes it worth it ! Love you pops xxx Dad".

Back in July 2023 before she jetted off Down Under, Poppy graduated from university and her achievement was something the whole family celebrated.

© Instagram Jools Oliver posted this photo of her daughter, Poppy, graduating from university

"We have never felt so proud," said Jools, adding: "Pops this really is an end of an era and we cannot wait to see what your next challenge and adventure brings."

Jamie, heartbroken but proud of his daughter flying the nest, still has quite some time before he and Jools become empty nesters.

The proud dad and his wife tied the knot 24 June 2000, and they have since become doting parents to Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, 21, Petal Blossom, 16, Buddy Bear, 14, and eight-year-old River Rocket.