Jamie and Jools Oliver's son River's 'bonkers' Barbiecore birthday cake is out of this world

Jamie and Jools Oliver made sure their son River felt extra special on his seventh birthday, presenting him with an incredible pink cake.

Dressed in a striped T-shirt with long blonde hair that fell around his eyes, the little boy looked delighted as he sampled a tiny bit of icing. A large cake sat on the table in front of him covered with fuschia buttercream – tying in with the Barbie craze – and rainbow icing swirls topped with gold chocolate balls.

© Instagram The seven-year-old looked delighted with his birthday cake

Living in a household with a celebrity chef, many might assume that River would be treated with a homemade confection. However, Jamie explained that he couldn't resist buying the delicious chocolate and vanilla cake from Becky's Scilly Cakes after stumbling across the shop during a family holiday to St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly.

"I was gonna make River a birthday cake but I found the sweetest proper cake shop on St Mary's that went all out for a crazy River cake… and he loved it!" began Jamie, before giving his verdict on the taste.

"The vanilla sponge was so light and tasty, the chocolate layer inside was off the hook, and the bonkers rainbow butter creme outer layer made him very very happy haha you should have seen his face. Thank you @beckysscillycakes JOxx."

The doting parents also both posted sweet birthday tributes to River on Instagram. Jools shared a series of photos of her son growing up, from holding onto the door handle of their living room as a toddler dressed in blue bloomers to him wearing his seventh birthday crown made out of colourful card.

© Instagram Jools shared a sweet tribute to her son on Instagram

"Happy happy 7th birthday River Rocket our beautiful, happy, hilarious magical, energetic little soul another year celebrating on the beach, we love you so much xxx," she captioned the post, and fans couldn't believe how much he had grown up.

"Crikey 7 where has time gone, happy birthday kiddo x," wrote one, and another added: "Happy birthday sweet river! How is he 7!"

Meanwhile, Jamie took the opportunity to reminisce about his vow renewal with Jools earlier this year, which saw the couple celebrate their relationship with their five children: Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, now seven. He shared a snap of the family – all dressed in white – standing on the beach in the Maldives holding River by the stomach.

"Happy birthday River Oliver you amazing, bonkers, extraordinary & utterly relentless exhausting child I love you so much have a great birthday son love dad xxxxx," Jamie gushed in the caption.

