Victoria Beckham's 'hormone-balancing' snack David grows at £12m Cotswolds home

It's no secret that Victoria Beckham follows a healthy diet, but on Monday, the fashion designer took to Instagram to show off her favourite home-grown snack.

In a video posted to Instagram, the former Spice Girl, 51, showed off the carrots David has been diligently growing.

"So these are our carrots. From farm to plate, and if anyone needs proof, here's one of the carrots," Victoria said, filming a bowl of small orange vegetables before David jokingly showed off one sprouting off in three different directions.

© Instagram David has become a keen gardener recently

The carrots were grown in the impressive vegetable patch at the couple's £12 million Cotswolds mansion. Though a source of entertainment between David and Victoria, the wonky carrots are a great snack for the mother of four to bring into her daily diet, says registered nutritional therapist Lucia Stansbie.

Victoria's diet staple

"Carrots are a fibre-rich and antioxidant-rich vegetable, easy to incorporate in your diet for a real nutrient boost," Lucia tells us.

© Instagram The former pro footballer is a keen gardener!

"For post-menopausal women, they are particularly good as they contain lignans which exert a mild estrogenic activity, which can help balance female hormones. Carrots are also a source of potassium and vitamin K1, which can support calcium metabolism and consequently bone health, essential for post menopausal women who have an increased risk of osteoporosis."



© Getty Images Carrots are rich in fibre

Lucia adds that eating carrots regularly also helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome. "Women in their post menopausal phase can have a decreased gut microbiome variety, so supporting it with fibre is key," she says.

© Getty David grows carrots at home

The good news about Victoria's home-grown carrots is that they are easy to incorporate into any meal. "Carrots can be easily incorporated into raw salads when shredded, or cut into sticks and eaten with dips such as hummus," the nutritional therapist tells us.

© Instagram David and Victoria cook using their home-grown ingredients

"Carrots can also be a great side for a roast or added to a vegetable tray bake, and carrot soup is a great dish to warm up winter nights. They can also be used up in your morning smoothie."

Victoria's favourite meal

Carrots aside, the star is said to have eaten one meal consistently to maintain her svelte physique.

© Instagram Victoria eats one meal consistently

"Unfortunately, I'm married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years," former England footballer David revealed on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast. "Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that."

© Instagram The Beckhams' impressive new greenhouse is a 'work in progress' at the family's Cotswolds garden

Since then, Victoria's 13-year-old daughter Harper has exposed her minimal cooking skills. "Mummy, you can't even make cereal," Harper said on an Instagram Story. "Well, you can make chicken Kiev, but that comes from M&S."