Victoria Beckham's 300 calorie 'muscle health' breakfast she eats every single day

Whether it's crafting birthday cakes out of fruit or her love of lean protein and leafy greens, Victoria Beckham is famed for her strict – and super healthy – daily diet.

Husband David Beckham previously confirmed the 50-year-old Spice Girls star eats the same meal for dinner every night, tucking into a plate of grilled fish and steamed vegetables, rarely deviating from her go-to dish.

© Instagram

And it seems Victoria is equally unadventurous with her breakfast. Her best friend Eva Longoria let slip in a new interview with MailOnline that VB rustles up egg whites with avocado every morning.

Eva said: "She's actually easy because we eat the same breakfast. We both love egg whites and avocado. When we're together... she makes a great egg whites and avocado.

"For dinner, she is definitely steamed fish. Steamed fish, steamed vegetables. She's easy. It's actually the opposite. She is actually easy, not difficult."

A whole avocado comes in at around 240 calories and is packed with monounsaturated fat, aka the "good" kind.

© Getty The Spice Girls star loves to kickstart her day with egg whites and avocado

Assuming Victoria consumes the whites of two or three eggs, that would come to around 60 calories, so a total of 300 calories for her breakfast. But is it enough for the gym-loving star?

Nutritionists weigh in on VB's daily breakfast

Sonia Khan, senior pharmacist and nutrition expert at FeelGut.co.uk, explains why Victoria might be ditching the egg yolks. "An egg yolk contains about 55 calories and 5 grams of fat, while an egg white has only about 17 calories and no fat. By using only egg whites, the protein content remains high while also cutting down on calories and fat, which can be helpful for those on calorie-restricted or low-fat diets," she says.

© Shutterstock Victoria is known for rarely deviating from her strict daily diet

"Egg whites are high in protein and low in fat, which supports muscle health and keeps you full without adding excessive calories. Avocado adds healthy fats and fibre, promoting heart health and stabilising blood sugar levels, which helps maintain energy throughout the morning. Together, they provide a balanced combination of protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients — ideal for a nutritious start to the day," she concludes.

Jenna Hope, registered nutritionist and author of How To Stay Healthy, says Victoria could definitely do with adding more complex carbohydrates to her breakfast, however.

She explains: "Victoria Beckham's breakfast is not nutritionally complete as it lacks a source of complex carbohydrates which are essential for supporting energy production. Additionally, removing egg yolks removes key nutrients such as choline and Vitamin D, both of which are vital for supporting cognitive function and mood."

Her diet is geared towards optimal gym performance - but she could do with incorporating more complex carbohydrates

Jenna also suggests varying the vegetables and adding a sprinkling of seeds for an optimal balanced breakfast. "Whilst avocados are a rich source of healthy fats and magnesium, it is important to try to incorporate more vegetables or additional plant foods into the diet to support diversity. Victoria would benefit from incorporating mushrooms, peppers or spinach into her morning breakfast along with a sprinkling of seeds for some extra protein, zinc and healthy fats."

Nutritionist and Compex Ambassador, Tina Lond-Caulk - who founded the Eat WellFeel Great Schools Nutrition programme - agrees that removing the yolk is detrimental to the overall nutritional value of the meal. "Egg whites and avocado make a nutrient-dense, low-calorie breakfast, but on their own, they lack the full spectrum of nutrients that a balanced morning meal ideally provides," she tells us.

"Egg whites are an excellent source of high-quality protein, promoting muscle maintenance and satiety. However, they miss out on the nutrient richness of the yolk, which contains essential vitamins like choline and omega-3 fats. These nutrients are critical for brain health, as choline plays a direct role in neurotransmitter production, influencing memory and cognitive function, and omega-3s support cellular health and reduce inflammation."

© Getty Victoria is also partial to a healthy fruit and vegetable smoothie

Tina also advises adding complex carbs like wholegrain toast to help support metabolic health. She says: "Avocado adds beneficial monounsaturated fats, antioxidants and fibre, promoting heart health and providing stable energy. Yet, despite its fibre content, this meal lacks complex carbohydrates. Including whole grains like oats, quinoa, or whole-wheat toast, or a variety of fibre-rich vegetables, can provide a more rounded nutrient profile. Evidence shows that dietary fibre, especially from diverse sources, is essential for gut health, weight management, and digestion, as well as for producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that play an anti-inflammatory role and support metabolic health."

If Posh Spice were to implement these changes, she would most certainly reap the benefits during her early morning workouts, which she does at her £31 million Holland Park home's basement gym.

Gut-healthy avocado and egg breakfast bowl recipe from The Nutrition Guru Ingredients: 1 whole-grain or sprouted grain slice of toast (or ½ cup cooked mixed quinoa)

1 large organic egg

¼ avocado, sliced

1-2 tablespoons kimchi or sauerkraut (fermented vegetables)

2 tablespoons live whole Greek yogurt

Handful of leafy greens (like spinach or rocket)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh herbs (optional, like chives or parsley) for garnish

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil (optional) Instructions: Prepare the Base: Toast the whole-grain bread or cook the quinoa as your fibre-rich base. Cook the Egg: Poach, or soft-boil the egg according to your preference. Aim for a runny yolk for maximum flavour and nutrients. Assemble the Bowl: Place the toast or quinoa at the base of a bowl. Arrange the leafy greens and avocado slices alongside the base. Add the cooked egg on top, season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Add Probiotics: Spoon a bit of kimchi or sauerkraut on the side for a tangy, gut-healthy boost. Finish with Yogurt: Add a dollop of live whole yogurt for creaminess and extra probiotics. Garnish: Sprinkle with fresh herbs and drizzle with a little olive oil if desired. Enjoy this nutrient-packed bowl as a vibrant, gut-friendly breakfast that supports digestion, energy, and brain health all morning!

Victoria's alternative breakfast options

It's all about kick-starting her digestive system early in the morning. "Each morning, the first thing I do is have three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, followed by a mug of hot water and lemon and multiple coffees," the star previously told Net-A-Porter.

Victoria also likes a healthy smoothie post-gym session and she likes to blend a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds in her Nutribullet.

WATCH: Victoria reveals breakfast mishap with daughter Harper

The Wannabe hit-maker has shared a photograph in the past of her bowl of fibre-rich, superfood heavy Ezekiel 4:9 cereal, described as "sprouted grain crunchy cereal" which helps promote a healthy gut.

DISCOVER: I followed Victoria Beckham's strict diet for a week - here's why a nutritionist warns against it

Her family often consume an alternative breakfast, with children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, enjoying homemade pancakes and fried breakfasts courtesy of dad David.