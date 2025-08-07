Aldi opening 1 new UK store a week until end of 2025 - and 2 are in London

Aldi has announced ambitious expansion plans as the popular discount supermarket chain gears up to open one new store every week for the rest of the year in a move set to bring even more affordable grocery shopping across the UK.

The budget-friendly retailer has confirmed the next wave of store openings, with upcoming launches in key London hotspots including Fulham Broadway and Shoreditch, signalling a continued push in London.

Shoppers in other parts of the country won't be left behind. New stores are also on the way for Eastbourne in East Sussex, Waterbrook in Kent, Meadowfield in Durham and several locations across Wales.

Meanwhile, customers in Market Harborough (Leicestershire), Tyne and Wear, Liverpool, and Chesterfield can also expect new Aldi branches to open their doors over the coming months.

"At Aldi, our goal is to make sure people across the UK have access to affordable, high-quality food, and opening new stores is key to making that happen," Aldi UK managing director of national real estate Jonathan Neale has said, reports Retail Gazette.

"We're now opening an average of one new store a week for the rest of 2025, showing just how ambitious our plans are to build a store network that will help us reach millions of new customers.

© Getty Aldi set to welcome 11 new stores in the UK

"But it's not just about openings – it's also about making sure we have the best-paid teams in place to run them."

List of Aldi stores opening in 2025:

Airfields, Welsh Road, Deeside

Rockingham Road, Market Harborough

Fulham Broadway, London

Pacific Drive, Eastbourne

Mafon Road, Nelson

Ashford, Waterbrook

Commercial Street, London

Philadelphia Lane, Houghton le Spring

Mill Road, Meadowfield

Pendle Drive, Litherland

Ringwood Road, Chesterfield

The expansion is part of Aldi's long-term commitment to growing its UK presence, offering budget-friendly alternatives to traditional supermarkets.

In a social media post, fans shared their excitement over the new expansion plans. One post read: "Looking forward to the new store in Nelson, South Wales." To which, Aldi replied: "Exciting times!"