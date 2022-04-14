Easter 2022 supermarket opening times: M&S, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and more Plan your weekly shop and feel prepared with our guide to Easter opening times

Easter is right around the corner, which means the big weekend shop is slowly inching closer. Whether Tesco, Waitrose or Sainsbury's is your supermarket go-to, feel prepared with our guide to Easter opening times – and enjoy a smooth-running family get-together.

This year, the Easter period will begin with Good Friday on Friday 15th April, concluding on Monday 18th April 2022. Eager to find out when the likes of Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Marks & Spencer and more will be opening their doors during the holiday? We've got you covered. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Marks & Spencer

All M&S Foodhalls will be open on Good Friday, Saturday 11 April and Easter Monday – including in larger stores.

Most Marks & Spencer stores will close for Easter Sunday, and will reopen on Easter Monday, from 8am onwards. As usual, customers can expect stores to close at 6pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to marksandspencer.com.

Tesco

Opening hours for Tesco over the Easter period vary from store to store and by location. On Good Friday, many Tesco stores will operate with normal hours but those that are usually open late will close earlier than usual. All of Tesco's large stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be closed on Easter Sunday.

It is recommended to check your nearest store for their opening times over the Bank Holiday at tesco.com

Sainsbury's

On Easter Sunday, the majority Sainsbury’s supermarkets across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be closed, with Sainsbury’s Local stores remaining open from 7am to 11pm.

Stores will be open as normal on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Opening hours do vary though, so it’s best to check the store locator for the latest details.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to sainsburys.co.uk

Asda

Asda has advised that as times across their British-based supermarkets will vary, so be sure to check your local store’s opening hours here.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to asda.com

Morrisons

Morrison stores will be open as usual on Good Friday. On Easter Monday most of the stores will be open 7am to 8pm although a few will remain open until 10pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to morrisons.com

Waitrose

On Good Friday and Easter Monday, the majority of Waitrose & Partners shops will remain open from 8am to 8pm, with some Little Waitrose shops opening from 6am to midnight. All Waitrose & Partners shops will remain open on Saturday 16 April.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to waitrose.com

Aldi

Aldi stores will be open 8am to 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. They will be closed on Easter Sunday and reopen on Easter Monday from 8am to 8pm. Aldi says that some opening hours may vary so make sure to check your local store’s opening hours.

To confirm opening hours of your nearest store, visit aldi.co.uk

Lidl

Lidl stores will retain the usual opening hours on Good Friday and the following Saturday. On Easter Sunday Lidl stores will be closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and on Easter Monday, Lidl stores will be open from 8am to 8pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to lidl.co.uk

Iceland

Most Iceland shops are normally open from 8am – 9pm across the country, but make sure to check using their store locator, as some Iceland stores in the East Midlands close slightly earlier..

