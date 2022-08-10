Savvy Aldi shopper feeds her family 5 meals for just £25 with these genius recipes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In light of recent news that energy bills are set to hit over £4,200 for typical UK households within the year, we've never been more in tune with our outgoings.

If you're worried about the cost of living crisis, one savvy Aldi shopper has shared her genius recipes to save hundreds on your annual food shop. Latest research suggests the average family of four (two adults, two children) spend around £108 each week on the weekly shop - making these 5 meals for £25 seem an absolute bargain.

WATCH: Savvy Aldi shopper shared her genius five recipes for just £25

An Instagram blogger known as the Cardiff Mum on social media proved to her followers that feeding a family of four doesn't have to be expensive, or boring.

Parenting influencer Ashleigh demonstrated how you can make tasty and nutritious recipes by buying wisely, making sure you make the most of your ingredients.

Ashleigh bought all her ingredients from Aldi for just £25

Forget freezer food or ready-made pasta sauces, everything from pesto chicken bagel burgers to creamy cajun ricotta pasta is on this family's meal plan.

"These recipes look delicious," commented one fan, as another thrifty shopper penned: "I'm actually so happy for you that Aldi have recognised you… you deserve to be appreciated because you're really trying to help people eat healthy and cheap - you deserve every bit of recognition!"

"Your account is so important during these times," agreed a third parent.

Do you need inspiration for your next food shop? Check out Cardiff Mum's money saving recipes below

Cardiff Mum's five Aldi meals for £25

1. Indian Traybake with Garlic Naans

Tikka thighs, fragrant chickpeas and garlicky roasted vegetables served with homemade mint yoghurt dip and garlic naans

2. Parmesan Crusted Pesto Chicken Bagel Burgers

Pesto-coated chicken breast burgers fried in a parmesan crust with fresh rocket, crunchy red onion and garlic pesto yoghurt dressing

3. Mexican Halloumi Taco Bowls

Smokey halloumi slices layered over cajun roasted peppers, mexican rice and your favourite taco fillings topped with spicy chickpeas and crunchy red onion, served in a tortilla bowl

4. Creamy Cajun Ricotta Pasta with Crispy Chorizo

A smokey, creamy, cheesy pasta topped with crispy chorizo pieces, fresh garlic and rocket

5. Lemon + Garlic Chicken Kebab Wraps with a Feta and Mint Dip

Chicken breast strips cooked in garlic and fresh lemon layered in a toasted wrap with feta, mint, rocket and fresh tomato

For the full Aldi shopping list and recipes, visit www.instagram.com/cardiff.mum

