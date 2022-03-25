Must-have utensils to create picture-perfect spring salads - from bowls to spinners

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of our favourite things about spring is the opportunity to add more fresh fruit and vegetables to our plates, and there's no better way to serve all that colourful produce with the most perfect masterpiece - the salad bowl!

MORE: 5 tasty salad recipes to try this week

Here at HELLO!, we have rounded up the best salad utensils to create the most Insta-worthy picture for your lunchtime feed. From colourful salad bowls to wooden spoons and lettuce spinners, take a look at these great picks for your kitchen this spring.

Best Salad Bowls

M&S white cabbage salad bowl

This M&S stoneware salad bowl is formed from a design of moulded cabbage leaves, to bring a touch of quirky style to your tableware.

White cabbage salad bowl, £17.50, M&S

MORE: This garlic press has over 24k positive reviews on Amazon and it's 47% off in the sale

H&M salad bowl

We love this wooden salad bowl from H&M, perfect for eating outdoors in the garden with friends and family this spring.

Mango wood salad bowl, £19.99, H&M

Amazon salad bowl

We want this Amazon salad bowl! They are the perfect size for serving a salad for two or even three people. There are so many colours and patterns to pick from.

Dowan salad bowl, £30.59, Amazon

Sous Chef salad bowl

Serve your summer salad in this giant cabbage leaf salad bowl for an impressive centrepiece. The bowl is hand-painted for a realistic finish. Also use to serve big pasta salads or even use as a fruit bowl. The cabbage tableware trend is seeing something of a revival. In the 1960s a full cabbage tableware set was the mark of a high-society household. Many pieces were highly collectible including Bordallo Pinheiro's iconic cabbage range. Now these hand-painted earthenware plates, bowls and dishes are back and taking the world by storm.

Cabbage salad bowl, £69, Sous Chef

SHOP NOW

Kalinko salad bowl

This beauty of this large wooden salad bowl is that it is handmade from a single piece of wood from the Lebbeck tree. The gorgeous dark patina and tactile beauty of this bowl will turn even the most ardent carnivores into salad munchers.

Kuki salad bowl, £75, Kalinko

Habitat salad bowl

This lovely Nona salad bowl has distinctive raised edges and a semi-matt reactive glaze that adds depth to its colour. Exclusive to Habitat, this durable stoneware bowl combines strong, clean lines with a tactile surface - it's perfect for family meals and entertaining alike.

Nona stoneware salad bowl, £30, Habitat

Best Salad Spinners and other utensils

Salad servers

Here to encourage a zero-waste kitchen with sustainable style, these hand-shaped bamboo salad servers go back to basics with a minimal design. A wonderful reusable for the dinner table, bringing planet-friendly materials to the delight of mealtimes.

Hands bamboo salad servers, £5, Sass & Belle

Salad pull chop

Say hello to your new little kitchen helper, on hand to quickly and easily chop anything from onions and garlic to nuts or boiled eggs! The Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop is a handy manual food processor that cuts herbs, vegetables, fruit and more with the pull of a cord.

Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop, £21.98, QVC

Salad dressing shaker

This mini dressing bottle and pourer is ideal for those who use salad dressings a bit more sparingly. The bottle unscrews at the widest point to make filling it with your favourite Caesar or Light Salad dressings a doddle. The graduated beaker makes ensuring correct proportions simple, and the seal is watertight so there will be no leaks, no matter how vigorously you shake.

OXO Good Grips salad dressing shaker, £14.99, Lakeland

KitchenCraft salad spinner

Streamline salad-making for big family meals and dinner parties with this high-quality plastic salad spinner. Simply place washed salad into the bowl, spin the easy-to-turn handle to dry, add your favourite dressing via the aperture, and spin again to coat the leaves. There you have it, a deliciously dressed, family-sized salad in seconds!

KitchenCraft salad spinner, £22.99, Cook Serve Enjoy

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.