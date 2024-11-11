10 Thanksgiving tablescape ideas to copy immediately

Thanksgiving is traditionally an American celebration, but the themes of gratitude and spending time with your loved ones are undoubtedly universal, and the upcoming festivities are inspiring us to bring a little Thanksgiving magic into our lives and homes.

So, we’ve been scouring Instagram for the best inspiration for your Autumnal table settings, which can be infused with a touch of British elegance ensuring any invited guest will be hot footing it to your house this season.

Also, any excuse to host a dinner party is fine with us. (Although remind us that we said that when the washing up needs doing).

Elements that can bring a Thanksgiving tablescape to life include luxurious tablecloths (don’t be afraid of embroidery or patterns, an eclectic looking table just adds to the richness of the feast) and an Autumnal colour palette reminiscent of falling leaves. We love sumptuous oranges and reds teamed with sharp notes of navy or forest green to add contrast and a Quietly Luxurious touch.

Centre-pieces don’t have to be extremely grand affairs, you can forage in your own garden for flora and fauna to decorate. Miniature pumpkins are also a particular hit at this time of year.

A beautiful table setting by @roomsforrent

And never neglect how important personal touches can be. Handwritten name cards make great little mementos for guests to take away. (If you’re really adept at arts and crafts, why not embroider linen napkins with people’s names to indicate their place setting?)

Sprigs of rosemary will add a delicious scent, and we’re not opposed to introducing crackers a little earlier than Santa season to help kick off entertainment for your guests.

So, let's celebrate the season of gratitude in style, with dining rooms that are sure to be as memorable as the meals you serve there.

1/ 10 © @rusticfeatherstone @rusticfeatherstone A proper stop-you-in-your-tracks magic tablescape that looks worthy of a fairy story. While dining outside might be a little risky at this time of year, bring nature to you with Autumnal leaves and sparkly fairylights.

2/ 10 © @sugarandcharm @sugarandcharm This fresh colour palette breathes an air of spring into this latter half of the year. We're big fans of the sprigs neatly tucked into napkin rings too.

3/ 10 © @dearlillie @dearlillie Proving that pumpkins aren't solely wedded to Halloween season, these white versions nix any leftover spookiness from October 31st.

4/ 10 @almostmakesperfect You don't need a massive table and hundreds of guests to make an impactful tablescape. This cute, fresh looking table leans into texture to make the most of a small space.

5/ 10 @lgcaster Make your ceramics the star of the show. We haven't been able to get these turkey plates out of our mind since we first spotted them.

6/ 10 © @ciaofabiana @ciaofabiana A softer, muted taken on the Autumnal colour palette. We're big fans of the use of artichokes and hydrangeas as table decorations.

7/ 10 © @arhaus @arhaus Like the most stylist iteration of ribbons-on-chairs-at-weddings that we have ever seen. Clock the sprig of foliage tied in too, and the use of subtle Christmas baubles in the hanging decoration.

8/ 10 @floraandfont Utilising a pine garland that many of us will have stashed in our festive decorations box, and teaming it with these beautiful coloured glass candle holders that will work brilliantly on summer tablescapes too.





9/ 10 @sugarandcharm On clocking this image, we feel that we must rush out and purchase season appropriate napkin rings at once. Also big brownie points for the festive gold cutlery.