Meghan Markle just revealed her Thanksgiving dress - and it puts the 'F' in festive

Meghan Markle looked stunning in her latest post on her As Ever Instagram account! The 44-year-old royal entrepreneur delighted onlookers with her stunning cranberry-toned dress, which was both figure-hugging and classic. The burgundy material was hugely seasonal, and we loved the bow-tie straps, which really gave the whole ensemble a seriously elegant feel.

Why do people wear burgundy in the autumn and winter?

There is just something about embracing darker tones when you are celebrating the 'ber' months - rich reds, dark browns, festive greens, and burgundies really do illuminate the season in all its glory. Meghan loves burgundy and has worn a variety of stunning dresses in that shade, so it comes as no surprise that she would choose this shade for her own Thanksgiving dinner.

Meghan was pictured tending to her turkey in a fabulous burgundy dress

Burgundy is such a rich, warm color that points to the autumnal aesthetic, like a plethora of leaves or sipping on a glass of mulled wine. The colour is also surprisingly versatile, due to the fact that it is a little darker than red, a primary colour, it really does make a statement when one wears it. You always know youre going to look sophisticated in burgundy.

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I enjoy seeing burgundy clothes appear on the catwalks each year. A dress like Meghan's will carry you throughout your Christmas parties and beyond - it's such a scene stealer, and I love how you can always pair a dress of this colourway with black tights too. For me, there's nothing more chic.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: First look at Meghan Markle's festive Netflix special

Meghan's Thanksgiving dinner

In these new pictures, the wife of Prince Harry pulled her raven tresses back as she tended to a turkey, which quote frankly, looked glorious. These pictures also appeared in the As Ever newsletter, which subscribers love to see. The Duchess revealed she had been teaching the children how to gather herbs from their garden ahead of the holiday. "When it comes to our founder’s favorites, the delicate, herbaceous flavor of sage ranks high on the list," the newsletter reads.

© Netflix Meghan loves to spend time with her husband and children during Thanksgiving

It then went on to read that Meghan is embracing a 'Montecito Thanksgiving love story,' and when her 'Holiday Collection' was in the works, she imagined what it would 'taste like to have a sage honey drizzled on her Thanksgiving turkey.'

Meghan's Thanksgiving plans

The former Suits star has often discussed how much she adores creating special moments for her children throughout milestones and holidays in particular, and previously told Marie Claire: "We’re always making sure we have something fun to do. At first, I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year."