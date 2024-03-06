9 Mother’s Day experience ideas to gift your mum on Sunday

If you haven’t yet gotten your mum a Mother’s Day gift, or are stuck for Mother’s Day ideas, think of this as your last-minute Mother’s Day gift saviour – a Mother’s Day experience gift edit, full of fun experiences that will make the most memorable present.

From solo experiences to gift experiences for mum and daughter to enjoy together, there’s a raft of gift experience ideas for your mum that she’ll love. There’s the more sedate yet luxurious afternoon tea trips, spa days and tickets to a West End musical to those for the more adventurous mum including hot air balloon rides and even skydiving – go mum!

How I chose the best Mother’s Day gift experiences

Variety: Not all mums are made equal, and this edit includes experiences for all types of women, from the luxurious to the adventurous and everything else in between. There’s also experiences for mum to do alone, or with a friend/partner/you!

Price: Gift experiences for mum are on the pricier side, but I’ve included a range of prices to suit all budgets.

Last-minute gift: These gift experiences are like physical Mother’s Day gifts, and many are emailed to you once paid, making them a great last-minute Mother’s Day gift idea too. You can print out the booking, or make your own cute gift to give her showing what you’ve booked.