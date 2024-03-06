9 Mother’s Day experience ideas to gift your mum on Sunday

If you haven’t yet gotten your mum a Mother’s Day gift, or are stuck for Mother’s Day ideas, think of this as your last-minute Mother’s Day gift saviour – a Mother’s Day experience gift edit, full of fun experiences that will make the most memorable present.
From solo experiences to gift experiences for mum and daughter to enjoy together, there’s a raft of gift experience ideas for your mum that she’ll love. There’s the more sedate yet luxurious afternoon tea trips, spa days and tickets to a West End musical to those for the more adventurous mum including hot air balloon rides and even skydiving – go mum!
How I chose the best Mother’s Day gift experiences
Variety: Not all mums are made equal, and this edit includes experiences for all types of women, from the luxurious to the adventurous and everything else in between. There’s also experiences for mum to do alone, or with a friend/partner/you!
Price: Gift experiences for mum are on the pricier side, but I’ve included a range of prices to suit all budgets.
Last-minute gift: These gift experiences are like physical Mother’s Day gifts, and many are emailed to you once paid, making them a great last-minute Mother’s Day gift idea too. You can print out the booking, or make your own cute gift to give her showing what you’ve booked.
Wine Tasting & Vineyard Tour experiences
Buy A Gift Vineyard Tour & Tasting For Two
5 locations to choose from
A vineyard and winery tour for two people
Lunch or afternoon tea included, depending on your chosen location
Emailed as voucher
This is the one for mums who appreciate the finer things in life, and have always wanted the chance to live out their Martha's Vineyard dreams in the UK!
England has some spectacular wines, and you can both learn about how they are grown and produced at one of the country’s most scenic vineyards. After discovering what goes into making a bottle of wine from the experts, you'll both get to taste some before enjoying a lunch or afternoon tea.
Spa Day Experiences for Mum
Virgin Experience Days My Afternoon Escape Spa Experience
Choose from over 10 Macdonald Hotel spa venues across UK
For two people
Choose a 25-minute treatment each
Afternoon tea included
Experience gift pack including personalised voucher and message card
A spa day is the ultimate in relaxation gifts, and what better way to spoil them by whisking your mum away for an indulgent spa trip.
Let them really relax in the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi before heading to the treatment rooms for a facial, massage or foot treatment. Taking some time out from a busy schedule will do wonders for them (and you!) and you can have some really good quality mother-daughter bonding at the same time.
Mother's Day Afternoon Tea Experiences
Red Letter Days Afternoon Tea for Two at Tiffany Blue Box Cafe at Harrods for Two
Afternoon tea for two at The Tiffany Blue Box Cafe at Harrods
Available Monday-Friday
Scones, a pot of tea and delicious, perfectly formed cucumber sandwiches, what’s not to love about a traditional English afternoon tea? Many high-end restaurants and hotels offer this experience and it’s usually much more reasonable than lunch, an evening meal or a night’s stay. Afternoon tea is a supremely elegant way to spend time with your mum and you can catch up on family gossip, enjoy some yummy treats and soak up the ambiance, all while feeling very sophisticated. And if you feel like you need something stronger than tea, there’s usually the option of adding some fizz.
West End Show Tickets
Find Me A Gift West End Musical Experience
Theatre tickets for 2 to a West End musical, choose from Mama Mia, & Juliet, Les Miserables or Jersey Boys
Includes dinner at a West End restaurant
Valid for 18 months
Voucher can be sent at an extra cost, or emailed for free
Take your mum to London for the day and enjoy a seat at one of the West End's top musicals, with dinner at a top restaurant nearby, beforehand.
Time to get those glad rags on!
Indoor Skydiving Experience
Experience Days Indoor Skydiving For Two
90-minute skydiving experience for two
Available at four locations across the UK
Instant E-voucher
We know all mums are different, and if a relaxing spa day or afternoon tea is her idea of a nightmare, this fun-filled indoor skydiving experience will be right up her street!
The best part is, you can go with her as it's a voucher for two. You and your mum will get a 90-minute experience, with a full safety brief before stepping inside the 120mph wind tunnel. After the event, you'll both be presented with a DVD of your experience and a flight certificate too.
Fragrance Making Experience
WonderDays Design Your Own Perfume Experience
Perfume consultation with a trained expert
Create your own perfume
Comes with a bottle of your own perfume, with your own bespoke fragrance name
Option to upgrade to include afternoon tea
Emailed voucher, valid for 12 months
If your mum loves all-things scent, treat her to a perfume-making experience. Following a consultation about her likes and dislikes scent-wise, she’ll be given some ingredients to blend together to make her own fragrance. She’ll even be given a small bottle to take home so she can wear her customised perfume out and about too.
You can join her too, and make your own, and there's the option to add afternoon tea at an extra cost, to make it even more special.
A Nostalgic Trip On A Steam Train
Prezzybox Steam Train Afternoon Tea for Two
Available at various locations across the UK
Includes afternoon tea
Voucher valid for 12 months
E-voucher
Take your mum on a trip of nostalgia on a steam train ride with afternoon included. The two of you will get to explore the British countryside on a steam locomotive, followed by quintessential afternoon tea.
Murder Mystery Dining Experience
Into The Blue Murder Mystery Dinner
Available at 17 locations across the UK
3-course set dinner
Available on selected Saturdays throughout the year
Instant E-voucher
If your mum is a Death In Paradise fan, or fancies herself as a Miss Marple, put her sleuthing skills to the test with a fun-filled murder mystery evening, where she can take part in an evening of mystery-filled entertainment. See if she can spot who the culprit is...
Behind The Scenes Of Her Favourite Show
Virgin Experience Days Coronation Street Tour for Two
Tickets for two to the Coronation Street set and exhibition
90-minute walking tour
Available for 12 months
Sent as an e-voucher
If your mum's weekly TV schedule includes a visit to Coronation Street, she'll adore the chance to visit the set of Coronation Street, so this experience would be right up her street. The 90-minute walking tour lets you get behind the scenes of the iconic soap, and a visit to the new Coronation Street exhibition.