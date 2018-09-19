Meghan Markle's favourite recipes from Grenfell community cookbook

The Duchess of Sussex has helped a group of women from Grenfell Tower to produce their very own cookbook, showcasing the family recipes they cook at the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was set up to support the local community from the tragic fire that engulfed the building in June 2017. Together: Our Community Kitchen, celebrates the power of food in bringing communities together and features a foreword by Meghan, who has made regular visits to the kitchen since January 2018.
Scroll through to sample three of the delicious recipes on offer - vegetable samosas by Munira Mahmud, Coconut Chicken Curry by Aysha Bora, and Caramelised Plum Upside-Down Cake by Faiza Hayani Bellili from the Hubb Community Kitchen.
Together –Our Community Cookbook Foreword by HRH The Duchess of Sussex (published by Ebury Press, 20 Sept, £9.99 hbk)