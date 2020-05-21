Hurrah! Now lockdown rules have been relaxed a little, we're allowed to picnic in parks again (albeit with members of our household or one friend sitting two metres away). Granted, it's the strangest picnic we've ever known but after weeks sitting at home, the socially-distanced park lunch feels like FREEDOM!
And you know what – the royal family love picnics just as much as we do. Yes, their hamper and rug set-up is more palace garden or ringside polo match than Hyde Park, but nevertheless, the regal clan also enjoy dining al fresco. Take a look at these royal picnic photos from past days for a little summer nostalgia…
The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William's wife Kate looked just like any of us as she enjoyed a car boot picnic with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis back in July 2019. The royals were at a polo match in Wokingham to watch dad William compete. George and Charlotte looked adorable eating their lunch in the boot, while doting mum Kate fed Louis on her lap.