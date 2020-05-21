﻿
8 Photos | Cuisine

When royals picnic! Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and more quintessentially English photos

Prosecco and sausage rolls at the ready

Prince Philip's daily diet revealed – try one of his signature recipes
Sophie Hamilton
kate middleton picnic
Photo: © Getty Images
Hurrah! Now lockdown rules have been relaxed a little, we're allowed to picnic in parks again (albeit with members of our household or one friend sitting two metres away). Granted, it's the strangest picnic we've ever known but after weeks sitting at home, the socially-distanced park lunch feels like FREEDOM!

 

And you know what – the royal family love picnics just as much as we do. Yes, their hamper and rug set-up is more palace garden or ringside polo match than Hyde Park, but nevertheless, the regal clan also enjoy dining al fresco. Take a look at these royal picnic photos from past days for a little summer nostalgia…

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

 

Prince William's wife Kate looked just like any of us as she enjoyed a car boot picnic with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis back in July 2019. The royals were at a polo match in Wokingham to watch dad William compete. George and Charlotte looked adorable eating their lunch in the boot, while doting mum Kate fed Louis on her lap.

queen picnic
Prince Charles

 

Aw, just look at this! Rewind 60 years to a royal picnic in the grounds of Balmoral with the Queen, Prince Phillip and a very young Princess Anne and Prince Charles. Ok, we can't see any food, but the picnic rugs are out and we're assuming they had a sophisticated outdoor luncheon together.

zara tindall
Zara Tindall

 

Here is the Queen's granddaughter Zara with her husband Mike Tindall at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match in Tetbury, in June 2017. Mike's got the picnic basket and croquet stick – how very royal – while Zara is engrossed with her phone.

princess beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

 

Another blast from the past. It was July 1998 and the young princesses had a picnic with their grandmother Susan Barrantes at a charity golf tournament at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey. We can spot cheddar breadsticks and Ryvita!

 

Camilla's daily diet: what the Duchess eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

queen hamper
The Queen

 

We love this! It's June 2001 and Her Majesty is having a peek inside a picnic basket with actress Prunella Scales and Sir David Ford. The monarch was attending a council picnic in Windsor Great Park, just a short hop from her castle. Funnily enough, Prunella played the part of the Queen in a TV drama at the time.

 

Jam or cream first on a scone? This is what the Queen does...

sophie wessex
The Countess of Wessex

 

Sophie looked ultra-glamorous when she attended the Diamond Jubilee 'Big Lunch' picnic in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in 2012. We can't imagine she sat on the grass in that white outfit – probably more of a camping chair situation. Has anyone invented a picnic throne yet?

princess diana
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

 

Here is the late Princess Diana with her then-husband Prince Charles at a desert picnic at Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates in March 1989. A huge feast was put on for the royal couple and they certainly looked like they enjoyed themselves.

camilla picnic
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cornwall

 

Probably about the closest we've seen Camilla come to a picnic… here is the royal joining a picnic lunch inside Newquay Fire Station, during her annual trip to Devon and Cornwall in July 2017. The Duchess met residents from Tregunnel Hill, a neighbourhood built on Duchy of Cornwall land in Newquay. Looks like a right royal knees-up!

