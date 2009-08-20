Naomi Campbell showers attention on Russian love at holiday's next port of call

As one of the world's most famous supermodels, Naomi Campbell must be used to being waited on hand and foot. Roles were reversed this week, however, as the 39-year-old lovingly tended to her Russian billionaire boyfriend Vladislav Doronin on board a yacht moored by Formentera.



While Vladislav soaked up the sun on one of the vessel's loungers, Naomi fawned over her man, at one point seemingly rubbing sun cream in to protect him from the rays before cuddling up to the real estate mogul.



Ever fashion-forward, Naomi shunned a bikini – seen on the majority of famous holiday-makers this summer - for a baby blue swimming costume.



The scenes were reminiscent of a winter break the couple enjoyed at the end of last year in Miami.



Back then Naomi was obviously besotted with her beau, also showering him with affection. And it seems they are still going strong nine months down the line.



Now vacationing in the Balearic islands, the Streatham-born beauty and Vladimir were spotted in St Tropez earlier this week where they bumped into Queen Rania of Jordan.