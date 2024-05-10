Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle stuns in backless waist-cinching look with fairytale braid
Meghan Markle is perfectly poised in backless waist-cinching look with fairytale updo

The Duchess of Sussex looked serene visiting the Lights Academy in Abuja

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out for the first day of her tour of Nigeria with her husband Prince Harry and she has never looked better. 

The former actress, 42, looked radiant in a waist-defining blush-toned dress as she paid a visit to the Lights Academy in Abuja. Meghan's backless dress featured a subtle halter neckline and a floaty skirt that fell to the ground.

Harry and Meghan welcomed to Nigerian school© Alamy
Harry and Meghan looked immaculate

The Duchess accessorised her look with a pair of chunky gold circular earrings with a matching bold gold necklace.

Harry and Meghan smile as they visit school in Nigeria© Alamy
Harry and Meghan have kicked off their visit in Nigeria with an engagement at a school

As per her usual style, Meghan's hair and makeup looked pristine. Prince Harry's wife rocked a fairytale-worthy braided updo that cascaded down her back and featured elegant face-framing pieces. 

Meghan Markle waving in backless dress© Alamy
Meghan Markle wore a backless dress

Her makeup look featured a neutral eye with a radiant complexion and nude lip.

Harry and Meghan meeting students at the Lights Academy in Abuja, Nigeria© Alamy
Harry and Meghan meeting students at the Lights Academy in Abuja, Nigeria

The royal trip to Nigeria

Prince Harry has met his wife to embark upon their tour of Nigeria after having flown to the UK this week for a service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. 

Prince Harry attended The Invictus Games Foundation's 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral © Getty
Prince Harry attended The Invictus Games Foundation's 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral

It is understood that the couple were invited to Nigeria by the Chief of Defence Staff, the highest-ranking military official in the country, whom Prince William's brother met in Dusseldorf at the Invictus Games last September. 

Meghan Markle standing with Prince Harry© Getty
Meghan and Harry in Dusseldorf last year

Speaking to HELLO! at the event on Wednesday, the director of the Invictus Games Foundation, David Wiseman, revealed that the aim of the trip is to see "developing sports recovery in that nation and celebrating that incredible progress that they've made." 

Meghan's recent wardrobe

If the Duchess' wardrobe for the Nigeria trip is anything like her most recent looks, royal fans have a lot to look forward to. The former actress was seen in April alongside close pals Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida. 

The couple held hands as the arrived at the polo© Alamy
The couple held hands as the arrived at the polo

Meghan looked glowing in a cream halterneck dress with bow detail, a tiered skirt, and a cut-out below the bust. The floaty day dress was teamed with a pair of nude suede stilettos, gold statement earrings, and an apt pair of oversized sunnies. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photos with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, and his wife Delfina Blaquier © Alamy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for photos with Argentine professional polo player Nacho Figueras, and his wife Delfina Blaquier

Her makeup looked lit from within and featured a bold brow and pale pink lip. Meghan's raven tresses were styled in a casual low ponytail which was parted down the middle. 

Meghan Markle at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge wearing a white backless number, complete with bow© PA
Meghan at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge wearing a white backless number, complete with bow

Meghan is also a pro at nailing an off-duty look. The Duchess took to Instagram in a laid-back photo with her besties fellow former Suits star Abigail Spencer and parenting activist Kelly McKee Zajfen to promote Kelly's Alliance of Moms community.

Abigail Spencer, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan Markle wearing t-shirts and denim© Instagram / @allianceofmoms / @_heartmom_
Abigail, Kelly and Meghan cuddled up for the snap

DISCOVER: Prince Archie at 5: his luxury life in Montecito, charity visits with mum Meghan, and starting school

They wore white tees with 'Love Like A Mother' printed across the front to promote the community, with mid-wash mom jeans. 

