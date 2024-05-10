Meghan Markle is perfectly poised in backless waist-cinching look with fairytale updo

The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out for the first day of her tour of Nigeria with her husband Prince Harry and she has never looked better.
The former actress, 42, looked radiant in a waist-defining blush-toned dress as she paid a visit to the Lights Academy in Abuja. Meghan's backless dress featured a subtle halter neckline and a floaty skirt that fell to the ground.
The Duchess accessorised her look with a pair of chunky gold circular earrings with a matching bold gold necklace.
As per her usual style, Meghan's hair and makeup looked pristine. Prince Harry's wife rocked a fairytale-worthy braided updo that cascaded down her back and featured elegant face-framing pieces.
Her makeup look featured a neutral eye with a radiant complexion and nude lip.
The royal trip to Nigeria
Prince Harry has met his wife to embark upon their tour of Nigeria after having flown to the UK this week for a service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
It is understood that the couple were invited to Nigeria by the Chief of Defence Staff, the highest-ranking military official in the country, whom Prince William's brother met in Dusseldorf at the Invictus Games last September.
Speaking to HELLO! at the event on Wednesday, the director of the Invictus Games Foundation, David Wiseman, revealed that the aim of the trip is to see "developing sports recovery in that nation and celebrating that incredible progress that they've made."
Meghan's recent wardrobe
If the Duchess' wardrobe for the Nigeria trip is anything like her most recent looks, royal fans have a lot to look forward to. The former actress was seen in April alongside close pals Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida.
Meghan looked glowing in a cream halterneck dress with bow detail, a tiered skirt, and a cut-out below the bust. The floaty day dress was teamed with a pair of nude suede stilettos, gold statement earrings, and an apt pair of oversized sunnies.
Her makeup looked lit from within and featured a bold brow and pale pink lip. Meghan's raven tresses were styled in a casual low ponytail which was parted down the middle.
Meghan is also a pro at nailing an off-duty look. The Duchess took to Instagram in a laid-back photo with her besties fellow former Suits star Abigail Spencer and parenting activist Kelly McKee Zajfen to promote Kelly's Alliance of Moms community.
They wore white tees with 'Love Like A Mother' printed across the front to promote the community, with mid-wash mom jeans.