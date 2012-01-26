One Elle of a dress: Miss Macpherson scoops best-dressed prize in Tom Ford

It may have been Downton Abbey’s night at the National TV Awards, but it was Elle Macpherson who won hands down in the style stakes.



The Australian supermodel was stunning as she flaunted her fabulous physique in a sparkly, crystal-adorned Tom Ford dress that grazed the floor.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY



The 47-year-old lifted the lid on her secret to red carpet success: "I think it’s important to have a big smile and to drink lots of water," she said.



But when asked if she was wearing spanx, the celebrity go-to red-carpet fix, the mum-of-two replied: "Spanx? No, no spanx for me."



She was accompanied by Julien Macdonald as she sashayed down the red carpet, stopping every so often to strike a well-practised pose with her designer pal.



Embellishment seemed to be the order of the day at the glittering gala.

VIEW GALLERY





Fearne Cotton’s embellished minidress dazzled, and Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan also joined the glitter brigade in a nude, glittery gown.



Holly Willoughby opted for a more understated look, showing off her womanly curves in a figure-hugging black number.



X Factor judge Tulisa, meanwhile, went all out in a pink feathered froufrou dress.