Best dressed at TV BAFTAs 2024: Claudia Winkleman, Stacey Soloman & Lorraine Kelly
Digital Cover celebrity-style

BAFTA Beauties! Best dressed from red carpet 2024 - Claudia Winkleman, Hannah Waddingham and more

TV's most stylish arrive at the Royal Albert Hall…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
1 hour ago
The biggest names in television hit the red carpet on Sunday afternoon for the British Academy Television Awards 2024. Our favourite celebrities came out in force, gracing the red carpet in their finest and we loved to watch to see what everyone was wearing! The coveted ceremony was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Claudia Winkleman attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England.

Claudia Winkleman

The Strictly host completely disregarded her signature colour, black, instead opting for a crisp white suit. We think it suits the mother-of-two perfectly. Such an amazing contrast with her black hair.

Tess Daly attends the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England.© Getty

Tess Daly

Claudia's co-star and bestie Tess looks like a total goddess in her asymmetrical white dress. We love how it hugs her statuesque shape and her gorgeous coiffed blonde locks would make even Barbie jealous.

Hannah Waddingham attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Hannah Waddingham

The 49-year-old leading lady is the belle of the ball in this exquisite black gown. How sumptuous is that jewelled beading? We love the Marilyn Monroe style updo too, and her super glam smokey eye makeup.

Mollie King attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Mollie King

The former Saturdays singer looks like a supermodel in a super chic draped satin number, in this season's hottest shade - butter yellow. Her Boteega Venetta earrings finish off the look perfectly. Full marks!

Oti Mabuse attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Oti Mabuse

Superstar dancer Oti Mabuse looks absolutely breathtaking in this black satin co-ord. We love how the top appears to look like a bow and the subtle sequin detail makes for perfect evening attire.

Emily Atack attends the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England.

Emily Atack

Wow! Former Inbetweeners star Emily is blooming gorgeous in this body conscious blue gown which shows off her blossoming baby bump. Total maternity dressing goals, she is looking totally radiant.

Maura Higgins attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. © Getty

Maura Higgins

Love Island royalty Maura Higgins looked like an old Hollywood movie star in her black, figure-hugging dress that came with on-trend bow detail and a stunning peplum waist

Eleanor Tomlinson attends the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Eleanor Tomlinson

The Poldark superstar looked exquisite in her black dress that was designed with pretty tulle detail. The cut looked incredible with her striking red mane and beautiful porcelain skin. The bombastic him brought all the drama. We love it!

Ashley is a dream in pistachio green© Getty

Ashley James

The stunning mother of two oozed glamour as she wowed the crowds in her pistachio-coloured satin style which was cut on the bias in a floor-length design.

Candice Brathwaite attends the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Candice Brathwaite

The award winning author had the Midas touch in her show-stopping gold foil number. The journalist added statement earrings, flawless makeup and check out the feathers on that hem!

