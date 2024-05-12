BAFTA Beauties! Best dressed from red carpet 2024 - Claudia Winkleman, Hannah Waddingham and more

The biggest names in television hit the red carpet on Sunday afternoon for the British Academy Television Awards 2024. Our favourite celebrities came out in force, gracing the red carpet in their finest and we loved to watch to see what everyone was wearing! The coveted ceremony was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Claudia Winkleman The Strictly host completely disregarded her signature colour, black, instead opting for a crisp white suit. We think it suits the mother-of-two perfectly. Such an amazing contrast with her black hair.



© Getty Tess Daly Claudia's co-star and bestie Tess looks like a total goddess in her asymmetrical white dress. We love how it hugs her statuesque shape and her gorgeous coiffed blonde locks would make even Barbie jealous.



© Getty Hannah Waddingham The 49-year-old leading lady is the belle of the ball in this exquisite black gown. How sumptuous is that jewelled beading? We love the Marilyn Monroe style updo too, and her super glam smokey eye makeup.



© Getty Mollie King The former Saturdays singer looks like a supermodel in a super chic draped satin number, in this season's hottest shade - butter yellow. Her Boteega Venetta earrings finish off the look perfectly. Full marks!

© Getty Oti Mabuse Superstar dancer Oti Mabuse looks absolutely breathtaking in this black satin co-ord. We love how the top appears to look like a bow and the subtle sequin detail makes for perfect evening attire.



Emily Atack Wow! Former Inbetweeners star Emily is blooming gorgeous in this body conscious blue gown which shows off her blossoming baby bump. Total maternity dressing goals, she is looking totally radiant.



© Getty Maura Higgins Love Island royalty Maura Higgins looked like an old Hollywood movie star in her black, figure-hugging dress that came with on-trend bow detail and a stunning peplum waist



© Getty Eleanor Tomlinson The Poldark superstar looked exquisite in her black dress that was designed with pretty tulle detail. The cut looked incredible with her striking red mane and beautiful porcelain skin. The bombastic him brought all the drama. We love it!



© Getty Ashley James The stunning mother of two oozed glamour as she wowed the crowds in her pistachio-coloured satin style which was cut on the bias in a floor-length design.