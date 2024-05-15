Julianne Hough and Kerry Washington lead best-dressed stars at Disney Upfront

Disney's 2024 Upfront presentation was a star-studded affair – and while it doesn't have the same hype as awards season, the celebs still dressed to impress.

The likes of Julianne Hough, Kerry Washington, Emma Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, and more looked incredible as they arrived at the North Javits Center in New York City on Tuesday.

The event highlights Disney's "key priorities for its business, including its global streaming position, its leadership in data and technology innovation".

It also announced Disney's "commitment to inclusion and the most scale and impact across live, sports, and entertainment".

See below for the best-dressed stars…

© Getty Images Julianne Hough The DWTS co-host made business attire sexy in her white suit that featured a plunging neckline, structured shoulders, and flared pants.



© Getty Images Kerry Washington Former Scandal star Kerry debuted her new sharp bob hairstyle and bangs. She looked gorgeous in a sleeveless, burgundy leather dress that was adorned with gold embellishments and a pleated skirt.



© Getty Images Emma Roberts American Horror Story star Emma Roberts looked chic in a black, crocodile print leather mini dress that boasted a white collar and a pleated skirt. She teamed the eye-catching number with sheer black tights and matching heels that made her legs look never-ending.

© Getty Images Angela Bassett 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett stole the show in her vivid orange pantsuit that looked incredible against her complexion. Angela's jacket featured a plunging neckline, but she accessorized with large gold hooped earrings and matching gold, open-toed heels.

© Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary star Sherly Lee Ralph turned heads in her monochrome, floor-length shirt dress which she wore partially unbuttoned to expose her low-neck black top underneath.



© Getty Images Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo swapped her scrubs for a crisp white shirt tucked into a maroon, high-waisted skirt that showed off a hint of her legs with a center split. She added matching heels and accessorized with dainty gold jewelry.

© Getty Images Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor looked fierce in her yellow two-piece consisting of a double-breasted jacket and ankle-length pants. She added a brown, collared top underneath, white pointed-toe heels, and turquoise-rimmed glasses that popped against her bold red lips.

© Getty Images Carrie Ann Inaba DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba followed co-star Julianne Hough's lead and also opted for a white suit. Carrie's was a looser fit with wide-legged pants and a relaxed jacket which she wore over a nude-colored top, adding gold accessories.

© Getty Images Eva Pilgrim GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim made a statement in her bright pink ensemble, which consisted of wide-legged pants, a fitted jacket, and a matching pink camisole.

