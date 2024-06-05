Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau oozes Bond girl energy in glittering dress

The cast of Baby Reindeer struck gold at the Gotham TV Awards on Tuesday night, as Richard Gadd's chilling Netflix miniseries captured the Breakthrough Limited Series award.

Looking ethereal for her moment in the spotlight, Nava Mau, who plays 'Teri' in the dark comedy, an American therapist and trans woman, oozed elegance as she graced the red carpet in a glittering black gown.

The Mexican actress, 32, dazzled in a sequinned halter-neck gown from Carolina Herrera, styled by Jason Rembert.

Dripping in sparkling tassels and elevated with a thigh-high slit, Nava paired her sleek black dress with a timeless red lipstick, letting her raven hair fall into old-school Hollywood waves courtesy of hair stylist Riad Azar.

The overnight success of Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer, written by and starring Richard Gadd, is based on the comedian's heartbreaking real-life account of having a stalker.

The semi-autiobiographical series follows the life of a twenty-something comedian and bartender Donny (Richard Gadd), who becomes embroiled in a web of substance use and sexual abuse at the hands of a powerful TV producer.

During these turbulent years, Donny has become the obsession and love interest of a stalker, Martha, (Jessica Gunning) who proceeds to send him thousands of emails and hours of voicemails over a number of years.

Baby Reindeer: Martha's obsession in numbers © Ed Miller/Netflix Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer Richard Gadd has been vocal about his stalker, named 'Martha' in the show, and just how many messages, voicemails, tweets and emails he received from her before contact was cut off. It included: 41,000 emails

744 tweets

100 pages of letters

350 hours of voicemails

The show quickly shot to the top of Netflix's charts, with Internet sleuths fuelling speculation of who the show's real-life counterparts could be.

Taking to Instagram in April, Gadd issued a statement urging people to stop speculating about the real people who inspired the characters of Martha and Darrien, naming director and writer Sean Foley as someone "unfairly caught up in speculation".

"People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation," penned the 34-year-old.

© Scott Garfitt Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning pose backstage during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall

"Please don't speculate on who the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of our show."

The star’s success has received some controversy after the real-life counterpart of Martha, Fiona Harvey, appeared on Piers Morgan’s talk show to discuss the series and confirmed that she was looking into taking legal action against Netflix for the portrayal.

She told Piers: "They have billed it as a 'true story'. So has he. And it’s not. It’s blatantly not. Even if the email thing was true, the rest is not."