Unbelievable Met Gala moments you missed – AI fakes, surprise pregnancy, relationship debut, more

The 2024 Met Gala is done and dusted for another year – and while many will linger over the sensational red-carpet fashion, there were several noteworthy moments from the night that were probably missed.

While those lucky enough to score an invitation took the 'Garden of Time' dress code and ran with it, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Rey, Jessica Biel, and more, there were others whose antics stopped us in our tracks for different reasons.

From a surprise pregnancy reveal to a rumored couple finally making their relationship official, check out the top moments you may have missed below…

© Instagram Katy Perry's AI fake Social media was buzzing when they saw pictures of Katy Perry on the red carpet – however, she wasn't actually there. AI faked photos of her went viral and even Katy's mother, Mary, was fooled into thinking her daughter made a last-minute appearance. Katy shared the realistic images on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the exchange between her and her mom. "Ha Feather! Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown. You look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol," Mary said, to which Katy replied: "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

© X Rihanna's AI fake Katy wasn't the only star to get the AI treatment – Rihanna did too. The singer was due to attend the event but according to reports, she was forced to cancel after coming down with the flu. Rihanna's AI image featured her in a white gown with green vines and flowers throughout and a huge circular piece swarming her frame, which is a far cry from the "simple" look she had planned. "I'm actually keeping it real simple this year... It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do," Rihanna told Extra before she was a no-show.

© Getty Adwoah Aboah pregnancy surprise British model Adwoah surprised onlookers when she announced her pregnancy by displaying her baby bump in a red H&M two-piece that highlighted her growing stomach. She's not the first to use the Met Gala to announce they were expecting and follows in the footsteps of Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss.

© Getty Images Tyla gets carried away Singer Tyla looked gorgeous in her custom Balmain dress – but it was so fitted she needed several helping hands to get her up the steps. The Water singer was escorted by four helpers after she struggled with her mobility, and at one point she had to be carried between the landings as she was unable to bend her legs.

© Getty Images Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's hard launch Saltburn star Barry and singer Sabrina have kept fans guessing about their relationship since they were first rumored to be dating at the end of 2023. But what better way to confirm a romance than by making your red carpet debut at the Met Gala? While they walked the carpet separately, they finally gave fans what they'd been asking for and posed for photos together at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps before they headed inside the venue together.

© Getty Images Zendaya's dress change One show-stopping look wasn't enough for co-chair Zendaya. After wowing in custom Maison Margiela Couture – a blue and green dress accessorized with fauna decorations and a velvet green, feathered headpiece – she changed into another jaw-dropping creation. Her second look of the night was a dramatic black gown from Givenchy’s spring 1996 haute couture collection that featured a bold floral headpiece and a floor-sweeping train.