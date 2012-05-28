Bafta beauty Holly brings magic to red, white and blue carpet in fairytale frock

With blonde locks tumbling over her shoulders in loose curls and her pastel pink chiffon dress billowing in the gentle breeze, Holly Willoughby looked just like a fairytale princess.



All eyes were on The Voice presenter as she stepped onto the Union Jack carpet at the television BAFTAs in the embellished Jenny Packham creation.

The 31-year-old had chosen a sparkly clutch and diamond jewellery to complete the glittering look.



She was flanked by best friend Fearne Cotton, who was equally stunning in a gold, draped vintage Thirties gown that shimmered in the sunlight.



The dazzling duo struck several poses together before heading inside to take their seats.



They were joined by a host of glamorous celebrities including Kelly Brook and Davina McCall.



Kelly, who has just arrived back in the UK after a brief stint in Cannes, channelled her inner ballerina in a black corset dress with a voluminous pleated skirt that gave the impression of a tutu.

Davina, meanwhile, chose a figure-hugging zebra print dress that made the most of her honed physique.



She teamed the tight number with neon pink heels that rounded off the otherwise monochrome outfit perfectly.



